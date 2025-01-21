Marvel Rivals event reveals new Rocket League style game mode

Just as players began getting over the similarities between Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2, Netease has come for another popular game in its upcoming Spring Festival seasonal event… Rocket League.

Coming on January 23, the upcoming seasonal event has revealed a variety of new skins, including some free additions, a new Gallery Card Customization Event named Fortune & Colors, and most importantly, a brand new game mode: Clash of Dancing Lions.

This mode pits players against each other as they attempt to kick, punch, or smash a ball around a small enclosed arena to score a goal and come out victorious… that sound like anything you might recognize?

Marvel Rivals takes inspiration from Rocket League in new event

As shared on the Marvel Rivals X account, the Clash of Dancing Lions mode looks strikingly similar to Rocket League, only replacing the cars with the game’s characters.

Players will be able to embody their favorite characters and expertly navigate the ball around the arena, avoiding, or tackling the enemy head-on to score a goal, just like in Rocket League. However, it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll be able to juggle the ball quite like they can in Rocket League.

Nevertheless, it seems Marvel Rivals has taken another leaf out of the plethora of successful games on the market right now, and it’s clear fans are thrilled.

“ROCKET LEAGUE EVENT?!?” commented one player after seeing the trailer. Others echoed the sentiment: “Marvel Rivals Rocket League I love it.”

Of course, all we have to go on is the announced trailer, so it remains to be seen as to how the mode shapes up against Rocket League itself or whether it becomes a fan-favorite, but considering its success over Overwatch 2, it seems this event will get the goal Netease are working towards.