Marvel Rivals Easter egg has players convinced they know who the next hero will be

A new Marvel Rivals map reveal trailer has players convinced they know who the next hero may be and they’re already theorizing what role they should be.

Marvel Rivals is adding even more heroes to its already stacked roster for Season 1, with all members of the Fantastic Four joining the fight.

Alongside these new heroes, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is also introducing a brand new game mode, a new Celestial competitive rank as well as multiple buffs and nerfs to characters.

In the lead-up to the launch of this upcoming season, developer NetEase dropped a brief trailer showing off one of the multiple news maps being added to the game, Sanctum Sanctorum.

Marvel Rivals players believe they know who next hero will be

As the home of Doctor Strange, Sanctum Sanctorum is a magical space, with Marvel Rivals reimaging the iconic location to great detail. With a destructible environment, lore-accurate sections and more, players are already eager to dive into this new map.

What’s more, the trailer showcased plenty of Easter eggs, with one particular shot from the footage drawing huge attention, with fans now convinced they know who one of the next heroes to be added to the game will be.

During the Sanctum Sanctorum trailer reveal, keen-eyes players spotted a portrait of Wong, a character many know and love from the comics and the MCU. Marvel Rivals have latched onto this small Easter egg and run with it, theorizing that this could be a teaser for Wong’s eventual introduction into the game.

What’s more, they’ve already decided what role they’d like to see him presented in the game.

“I Really hope Wong gets added as a strategist” began one Reddit user. “The Sanctum Sanctorum and Kamar-Taj can use one more representative in the game.”

Another played questioned, “Wong being a surprise addition in season 1 when?”

Some have gone so far as to suggest what Wong’s moveset could look like, such as portals that “redirect fire back at his enemies” or a “sigil mark on the floor with a heal over time.”

Who is Wong? Marvel character’s origins explained

Marvel Wong has become a beloved character in the MCU but has been in the comics for decades.

Despite the character gaining notoriety thanks to Benedict Wong’s beloved live-action portrayal, the sorcerer has actually been a part of the Marvel world since 1963.

He has long been a disciple and master of the mystic arts, serving as a loyal companion to the Ancient One and later, Doctor Strange.

In the MCU, Wong was introduced in Doctor Strange (2016), and the two quickly became close friends and teamed up on multiple occasions. When Doctor Strange faded to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Wong took over the mantle as the Sorcerer Supreme, a title he still holds to this day in the live-action universe.

Appearing in Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: No Way Home and even She-Hulk, Wong has become a staple of the MCU and players are convinced he might be making his way to Marvel Rivals.