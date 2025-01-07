Marvel Rivals devs warn future seasons won’t be as jam-packed as huge Season 1

While Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is packed with plenty of new content, the devs confirmed each subsequent season won’t be anywhere near as big.

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for the launch of Season 1, the smash-hit hero-shooter set to introduce multiple new characters, maps, and much more.

However, developer NetEase has warned players to not expect each new season to include the same amount of new content included in Season 1.

On January 7, Creative Director Guangguang and Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong gave players a taste of what to expect from Season 1 in a brand new video.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has double the content of future Seasons

Halfway through the 11-minute-long update, Guangguang admitted that Marvel Rivals players shouldn’t expect each new Season of the game to be as stacked as Season 1.

Topic starts at 4:00 minute mark

“During our brainstorming sessions, we unanimously agreed that bringing them into Marvel Rivals in one giant-sized season was the way to go,” began the Creative Director.

He then labeled Season 1 as a “two-in-one” that “features double the playable content of a regular season.”

With almost half a dozen new heroes, a fresh game mode and more coming as part of Season 1, it’s understandable that moving forward the game will not add as much content during new seasons.

In the same video, Guangguang and Zhiyong confirmed that Marvel Rivals will be getting a brand new elite rank called Celestial and that Jeff will finally be getting fixed after months of begging from the player base.

For those wanting to brush up on their skills before Season 1 officially drops on January 10, 2025, we’ve got plenty of character guides such as Winter Soldier, Jeff the Land Shark, Black Widow and more so you’re able to hone your skills and level up the Marvel Rivals ahead of the new season.