Marvel Rivals devs U-turn on mid-season ranked reset after mass complaints

Marvel Rivals announced that they would be resetting player ranks at the mid-point of Season 1 in competitive mode, but after many complaints from players, developers NetEase have answered their prayers and announced the removal of the mid-season rank reset.

On February 11, just hours before the final decision was made, NetEase shared their Dev Talk Vol 10, talking about the seasonal rank adjustment.

They confirmed that “after careful observations and consideration, we have concluded that players’ ranks during the first half of Season 1 are the best indicator of their competitive skills within the season. So, we will be introducing additional rank reset to better align with the upcoming content and changes!”

This has already been a huge topic of discussion among Marvel Rivals players, but it reached a fever pitch following the Dev Talk, and NetEase was quick to see the concern of players and switch their plans around.

In Vol.11 of their Dev Talk, which they likely didn’t expect to be posting so soon after the previous, NetEase walked back their decision to reset rank.

“A common concern was the pressure associated with having a rank reset every half-season, which has made participating in competitive mode less enjoyable,” they explained. “In light of the community’s input, we have decided to make some changes to optimize the rank system.”

The first half of the season will still conclude on February 21, while players at Gold rank will receive the costume reward, as well as Crests of Honors for those in Grandmaster and above, and the Crest of Honor for the top 500.

However, when the second half of the season begins, there will be no rank reset. Players will retain their ranks and scores from the end of the first half.

To earn new ranked rewards, players must complete 10 matches in Competitive mode and meet the relevant conditions by the end of the season.

Rewards will include a new Gold rank costume and a variety of Crests of Honor, featuring distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All.