Marvel Rivals devs respond as pacifist begs them to reverse accidental damage

Marvel Rivals’ most famous pacifist player reached out to the devs to try and reverse the accidental damage they dealt during a match.

In almost every shooter, one noble player attempts to rank up and find success in the game by avoiding conflict altogether. It happened in Black Ops 6, and now, one Marvel Rivals player has found fame thanks to his “pacifist” approach to the multiplayer title.

Throughout the past few weeks, “NoDmgRocket” has been sharing his progress on both Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), most recently managing to rise to the new Celestial rank, much to the surprise of fellow gamers.

Pacifist asks devs to remove unintentional damage from account

However, Rocket’s hard work all came crashing down when he accidentally dealt damage to an enemy during a Marvel Rivals match. Rather than accepting defeat, he shared on X how, in an attempt to remove the damage inflicted from his profile, Rocket reached out to developer NetEase.

“I accidentally did an oopsie while playing Competitive and hurt someone,” Rocket’s email to the devs began.

The email continued, “Could you please take that silly little 22-damage number off Rocket’s stats? Rocket promises to be more careful next time.”

Eager to know what NetEase had to say, Rocket’s followers flooded the comments section demanding to know what the response was. Unfortunately, it was not good news.

Confirming that the answer was “no” in a follow up tweet, the Marvel Rival’s pacifist added that it was “a joke anyways” and despite the damage now linked to their account forever, they will “carry on” and wear the stat as a “reminder for dashing too close to the sun!”

Having already made it to Celestial, the third highest rank in the game, time will tell if Rocket is able to build upon this already impressive feat and enter the true upper echelons of Marvel Rivals, all the while avoiding damaging his enemies.