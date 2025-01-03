Marvel Rivals devs finally overturn wrongful bans on unsupported system players

Marvel Rivals started 2025 by admitting a major mistake: they wrongly banned legit players – right after announcing the four major heroes for Season 1, of course.

The hero shooter game, developed by Chinese studio NetEase in collaboration with Marvel, is known for its strict moderation policies. But this time it ended up banning targeted players using compatibility layers, software that helps games run on unsupported systems like Linux or macOS. No cheats, no hacks – just tech bridges.

Since its launch, Marvel Rivals’ Discord has occasionally received messages from Linux and Mac users reporting false bans. Because Marvel Rivals is incompatible with their operating systems, these users resorted to programs like CrossOver or Wine, which allow them to run Windows programs (like Marvel Rivals) on Linux or Mac.

Marvel Rivals reverses bans on Linux and macOS users flagged by anti cheat

On Discord, community manager James spilled the tea: “We’ve reviewed reports about false bans targeting compatibility layer users. It’s our mistake, and we’ve fixed it.”

He added that the bans were lifted, and devs issued apologies for the headache caused. James also reassured players that the game isn’t targeting those playing fairly.

Players applauded Marvel Rivals for this mistake. “Just wanted to say thanks to the devs for supporting compatibility layers,” one player commented, expressing gratitude for “not throwing the community under the bus.”

As Marvel Rivals moves forward, their ban policies will remain under scrutiny. The studio has promised faster, smarter detection methods and more accessible appeal processes.

But some players argue they’re still missing the mark – especially in ranked matches, where bans extend to certain heroes. A step up from Overwatch’s system, sure, but still flawed.

Here’s hoping their anti-cheat tools stop casting friendly fire. After all, even superheroes deserve a second chance.