Marvel Rivals devs finally explain why they’ll never add role queue

Marvel Rivals creative director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen doubled down on the stance that a role queue does not belong in the game.

Role queues are a controversial subject for hero shooters. Overwatch 2, for example, uses the system in its 6v6 and standard competitive modes. This means teams must consist of two Tanks, two Supports, and two Damage heroes.

Some players love the format because it ensures that every role on the team will be filled. However, it also restricts the freedom to try out new combos and sometimes holds players back from using their favorite character.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals lets players choose whichever character they want, and in December 2024, Chen revealed there are no plans to add a role queue. That stance hasn’t changed since the start of Season 1.

Marvel Rivals dev explains why there is no role queue

NetEase Games With all members of the Fantastic Four joining Marvel Rivals in Season 1, expect some big shakeups to this list.

In an interview with Metro UK, Marvel Rivals’ creative director explained why there won’t be a role queue.

“It’s all about giving the players the freedom to experiment and find their unique strategies, as we’ve seen in many games and streams,” Chen said. “Post-launch, people have been exploring an indefinite amount of team compositions, and we’re excited about what’s coming, we believe no role queue will lead to a richer gaming experience for everyone.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Team compositions play a significant role in what separates Rivals from other hero shooters. The Team Up Feature allows Marvel characters to combine their abilities on the same team, just like in the comics and movies.

This has resulted in players discovering new and innovative ways to maximize each hero’s potential, and Chen argued that a role queue system would restrict that feature from working correctly.

“It’s really about the game balance. So, what we want to offer is more line-up or more team-comp possibilities through our hero design and our team-up mechanic,” Chen said. “So, we’ll be taking a little bit more of a Marvel-inspired approach.”

Article continues after ad

If players want a better idea of what combinations to try, check out our hero tier list for Season 1.