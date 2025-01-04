Marvel Rivals devs explain pay to win FPS bug & promise fix

In the Marvel Rivals Discord, a community manager confirmed there is a pay-to-win issue with the way FPS calculates damage on certain heroes. Higher FPS really does make you better at the game, and that’ll hopefully change soon.

This is something that was shown by keen-eyed players on Reddit who proved that some players were having a hard time not because they were bad, but because their computer wasn’t up to snuff. At least, in some cases.

On certain heroes, low FPS has a significant impact on gameplay. With so many heroes in Marvel Rivals and so many different gameplay mechanics, we still don’t yet know the full extent of what’s affected by bad performance. But it’s definitely an issue.

The devs have now acknowledged the claim and somewhat explained the problem. They’ve also promised a fix, but players will have to wait a bit to get it.

Marvel Rivals devs confirm fix for pay to win FPS issue

Marvel Rivals community manager James confirmed the glitch is, in fact, real. As players suspected, low FPS does affect certain heroes and makes them much harder to play effectively.

“Some heroes are currently experiencing movement problems related to frame rates. This is something we’re aware of, and our upcoming S1 version will address and fix these issues,” he explained.

Additionally, he acknowledged that some damage abilities have problems and aren’t doing quite as much as intended. However, that issue won’t get fixed in the Season 1 patch.

“The underlying cause of these issues is tied to the client-side prediction mechanism, which is crucial for maintaining a smooth gameplay experience,” he stated. This client-side prediction mechanism he’s referring to is likely some version of Delta Timing, something we explained in an article covering the initial problem.

“We’re actively working on finding a comprehensive solution that fixes these issues without compromising the smoothness of the game. This will take some time, but rest assured, we are committed to addressing it, and you can expect a fix in a future patch,” James concluded.

So, Rivals will receive a partial solution for the problem in Season 1 and another fix in a future patch. James also explained that the mechanism responsible for all this may partially be to blame for the game’s FPS issues in the first place. So, this stability patch is set to make playing the hero shooter much smoother.

Season 1 is coming up soon, so the problem will be alleviated in the near future. However, there’s no timeline on when we can get a bigger set of fixes that promise to increase performance across the board.

Marvel Rivals’ sorry technical state is one of the few things that has been a real sticking point for new players, with some sticking to Overwatch 2 due to their computer running the game much better.