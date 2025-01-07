Marvel Rivals devs confirm FPS boost on the way as part of new Season 1 settings

Marvel Rivals developers have confirmed a new FPS-boosting option is on the way as Season 1 introduces a number of crucial settings to the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals has been a breakout success, captivating tens of millions in the early outings. Before the first proper season even came into focus, players were crowning it the Overwatch killer thanks to its broad roster and frenetic gameplay.

Now that Season 1 is just around the corner, however, devs are continuing to build on its early success. Alongside all manner of fresh content in the form of new heroes, maps, and modes, fans can also expect a few new settings in the menus as well.

In particular, devs have revealed three massive additions coming as part of Season 1, and one of them will help improve the game’s performance.

Marvel Rivals adding improved performance setting in Season 1

As part of the Dev Vision 3 video blog, Marvel Rivals’ Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong outlined a number of key additions on the way. Topping the bill is one that’s sure to be a welcome change for those with weaker PC rigs.

“We’ve heard the community’s feedback on preferences for playing the game we all love,” Zhiyong assured. “We are adding a new graphics option that provides higher frame rates to meet the needs of competitive players.”

Exactly how significant this FPS boost will be remains unclear. However, given recent discoveries that the impact of various abilities is tied to frame rate, it’s sure to become the most popular option until a fix arrives.

Furthermore, devs confirmed support for mouse acceleration settings is on the way too. While some initially dipped into the game’s files in order to tweak this particular setting, Zhiyong assured there’ll be no need to do so once Season 1 goes live.

Rounding out the announcements, the dev then confirmed a Streamer Mode is on the way too, set to be available “in the first half of Season 1.” We outlined the lack of Streamer Mode as one of the game’s biggest mistakes at launch, and clearly, devs agreed, now rectifying the issue in short order.