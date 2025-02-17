Marvel Rivals devs break silence on ‘trolling’ leakers with fake heroes

Marvel Rivals devs have finally shared their response regarding claims of allegedly “trolling” leakers by planting fake heroes.

Since the early days of Marvel Rivals, leakers and dataminers alike have already managed to unveil a plethora of different characters that have the potential to be added to the game. Looking at the Fantastic Four characters in Season 1 and other in-game additions, some of them have, of course, turned out to be accurate.

The same thing can’t exactly be said for the rest of the characters’ leaks, though. Just last month reports regarding devs allegedly baiting leakers by planting fake heroes have started circulating around social media out of a sudden, which came off as quite a surprise to the community.

In an interview with IGN, however, producer Weiwong Wu and executive producer Danny Koo, have finally shed some light about the matter.

Marvel Rivals devs say they would rather spend their time developing the actual game

When asked if devs were “deliberately trolling people” following the news regarding planting fake heroes, devs have made it clear that the answer is “no.” Instead, they would rather spend their time “developing the actual game.”

It’s a fitting response, seeing how they’ve confirmed their plans to release heroes twice as fast as Overwatch 2, among other things. Aside from this, though, devs have also issued a caution regarding dataminers messing with the game’s files.

NetEase Players should take leaks with a grain of salt.

Wu said: “So firstly we want to say that we don’t recommend anybody to make adjustments to the files [of the game],” before going on to explain that each character’s design comes through “a very complicated process,” with a lot of concepts, trials, prototypes, development, among other things, involved.

Because of this, he mentioned that there “could be some information left in the code, and it might mean that we have tried those directions and they may appear or may not appear in our future plans.”

While it’s suggested that the datamined information could contain content of what was potentially in the works or planned for the future, it doesn’t mean that it’s accurate.

As described by Koo, the overall situation is equivalent to “someone doing scratch paperwork and then just left a notebook there, and someone [a dataminer] decided to open it with no context.”

As always, because of this, it’s always ideal to take leaked information with a grain of salt until there’s an official announcement from devs.