Marvel Rivals devs announce surprise ranked reward following Season 1 change

Marvel Rivals devs just dropped a surprise for competitive players. The new mid-season Gold rank reward is a fresh skin for a fan-favorite hero, and no, it’s not another Fantastic Four member in red tights. Sadly.

Initially, Marvel Rivals rewarded Gold-ranked players with the Invisible Woman’s “Blood Shield” skin. This was the prize for players hitting Gold III or higher during Season 1’s first half, “Eternal Night Falls.” Players had until February 21 to claim it. After that, a new, mysterious skin was set to take its place.

Mid-season rank resets were scrapped due to community feedback. That means once you hit Gold, you keep your rank.

Players worried about losing their hard-earned progress can breathe easy. The Blood Shield skin will still be distributed at the mid-season update, even if players de-ranked before the deadline.

Human Torch snags the Gold Rank reward skin in Marvel Rivals

For the second half of Season 1, players who reach Gold rank will unlock the “Blood Blaze” skin for the Human Torch. That’s right – one of the final Fantastic Four members joining this season gets a fiery new look for competitive players.

In Dev Talk 2, NetEase confirmed: “The Gold rank costume rewards for the second half of the season will include: the Invisible Woman costume, Blood Shield, from the first half of the season, and the brand-new Human Torch costume, Blood Blaze, for the second half of the season.”

This represents a full reversal from what was announced in the first Dev Talk, which earned them heavy backlash from the community.

They also warned, “Keep in mind, this is the last opportunity to earn these costumes, as they will be replaced with new rewards in Season 2.”

Player reactions have been more than positive. One noted, “They are giving you until the end of season to earn IW reward AND also letting you get a Human Torch skin as well for placing gold in competitive.”

Another said, “I work full time and hardly get to play and made Plat. I think Gold is Gold and there’s def a reasonable amount of time already to reach it.”

And, of course, there was some sarcasm: “You guys are doing this all wrong, you’re supposed to spend years doing nothing before fixing player concerns.”

NetEase has been quick to adjust based on player feedback. Scrapping the mid-season reset and tweaking rewards proves they’re listening. If they keep this up, Marvel Rivals’ future is looking bright.