Marvel Rivals deals with cheaters in perfect way & players want CoD to take note

Marvel Rivals players have discovered what happens when a hacker is discovered during a match, and they want Call of Duty to take note.

Cheating is an unavoidable part of any online game, as certain players will always look to gain an advantage by any means possible. Call of Duty, in particular, has been plagued with cheaters in recent months, especially in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play and Warzone,

Marvel Rivals has also been impacted since it launched back in 2024, which is unsurprising given how popular the game has already become. But after players discovered how NetEase deal with hackers, they’ve been heaping praise on the developers.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals abandons the match if a cheater is found

Reddit user ‘BeautifulAd399’ shared a post showing a message they were met with during a game. It said the match had been “terminated,” followed by: “The cheater has been punished and this match with be invalidated. Nothing will be recorded on the career page.”

Article continues after ad

While they didn’t explain what the cheater was doing or how they got caught, this reveals that Marvel Rivals would rather shut down a match than keep it going with an active cheater. Even better, the match also doesn’t appear on any player’s record, allowing them to move on with their stats intact.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of players responded to the post, praising the approach and comparing it positively to the way Valorant tackles the issue.

“Good news. I admire the devs’ commitment to tackling this issue,” said one reply.

“I love this game more and more,” added another.

This is vastly different to the system used in Call of Duty, which often inflicts certain penalties on hackers if they are detected, such as being unable to do damage.

However, the match still continues as normal, so those impacted before they were revealed still have to deal with unfair deaths and it still affects their K/D and win ratio. Plus, as evidenced by the ongoing hacker issues throughout Season 1, BO6 and Warzone have a much harder time spotting cheaters in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With this in mind, some fans called for CoD to adopt the same method as Marvel Rivals and shut down a lobby when a player using cheats is found.

“Wow. How a game should ACTUALLY HANDLE CHEATERS,” said another reply. “Take notes Apex and COD.”

Call of Duty has plenty of anti-cheat improvements planned across Black Ops 6 and Warzone Seasons 2 and 3, but this Marvel Rivals feature is one that fans would clearly love to see introduced.