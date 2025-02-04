Marvel Rivals data reveals most populated rank but it’s not what you think

Marvel Rivals data from a tracker site has shown off the ranked distribution on PC and the results will surprise you.

Marvel Rivals has a plethora of different game modes players can jump into. Quick Play and the newly-added Doom Match are great for casual play and completing missions, but those who want to put their skills to the test will likely gravitate towards competitive.

Like other similar multiplayer titles, the experience is divided into several ranked tiers, with the highest being One Above All.

Of course, not all ranks are even in terms of players – but the most populated one may come as a surprise.

Bronze has a massive amount of players in Marvel Rivals

Normally, when thinking about the most populated rank, Gold is the tier that comes to mind – at least, this is often the case in games like Overwatch 2 when placement matches are involved. Across many multiplayer games, this is the case due to the rank being just average, lumping all sorts of players into it.

That’s not the case with Marvel Rivals, though. According to the RivalsTracker website, Bronze 3, which is the lowest rank of all, is currently the most populated rank, with a whopping 719,479 players counted on PC, taking up 29.66% of the total player base.

Silver 3 comes second after this with 201,724 players – that’s 8.31% of the player base.

netease / marvel The Season 1 ranked rewards feature an Invisible Woman skin that can be unlocked by reaching Gold.

To add to this, Gold 3 only has 197,145 players, which is a huge gap when it comes to the amount of players in Bronze 3 at the time of writing.

Considering that the game offers competitive rewards, with a free Invisible Woman skin players can unlock just by hitting Gold 3 which will likely be replaced with a different cosmetic next season, this is a pretty surprising reveal.

Though at the same time, it’s understandable, since a lot of players have dropped rank after Season 0 and many are likely climbing from the bottom all over again.

Looking at the website’s data, combined with the fact that all players who don’t play competitive at all are already automatically in Bronze 3, it shows that the majority of players appear not to find the ranked experience too appealing even if there are rewards.

