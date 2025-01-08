Marvel Rivals “crazy” Mister Fantastic ability already has players excited

Marvel Rivals’ upcoming character Mister Fantastic already has players hyped and singing their praises thanks to his ability.

With Season 0 close to wrapping up, Marvel Rivals players have a ton of exciting things to look forward to from Season 1. From new rewards from Twitch Drops, balance changes to the addition of all members of the Fantastic Four characters to the roster – the list goes on.

One of the characters that has been previously leaked is Mister Fantastic but now that an official video showcasing his entire kit has dropped, players are more hyped than ever, especially considering he’ll be able to fix one of the most annoying problems in the game.

As a “hybrid” Duelist, Mister Fantastic can dish out damage by stretching his arms, and he has one particular ability that players have praised for being “amazing.”

Mister Fantastic’s ultimate ability can turn the tide of the game

In the official character reveal video, Mister Fantastic was shown to reflect Iron Man’s ultimate, Iron Pulse, by enlarging his body and bouncing the projectile back to him.

This isn’t exactly new, as Captain America can do something similar, but many are already hyped for another character that can deflect ultimates, sharing their excitement across Reddit.

One user wrote: “That ultimate and absorbing Iron Man’s to fire back at him was amazing; he seems like he’ll be fun.” Others are already convinced that there’s going to be a lot of Aces when the ultimate is paired with Groot or Doctor Strange’s ults, adding to the chaos.

“A duellist??? That’s a f***ing mini tank. And I love maximum pulse bouncing back,” commented a different user.

Meanwhile, another one said: “They really did him justice with his gameplay. Equal parts unique and goofy. Exactly what I wanted from him. Reflecting Iron Man’s ult is absolutely crazy.”

Considering how his ultimate works, some have pointed out that it’s likely similar to Bucky, where he can keep going as long as he hits someone – though there’s a limit to that.

It’ll be interesting to see how Mister Fantastic can shake up the meta once he arrives in Season 1 on January 10, 2025.