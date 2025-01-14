Marvel Rivals cracks down on “cheating” players using keyboard & mouse on console

Marvel Rivals is officially cracking down on players who try to game the system with keyboard and mouse adapters on consoles and PC.

NetEase has made its stance crystal clear: cheating, mods, and anything that tilts the playing field is strictly off-limits. The game’s terms of service prohibit unauthorized third-party software like bots, cheats, and mods.

In the January 2025 Season 1 patch, NetEase added asset hash checking, which disabled popular mods and effectively banned unauthorized alterations. Despite these steps, some players still try their luck with banned mods.

Four days after the patch went live, NetEase found a new target: Mouse and keyboard adapter users.

Marvel Rivals brands Mouse and Keyboard adapters as “cheating”

Marvel Rivals has officially taken a stance on the controversial use of mouse and keyboard adapters. To them, these devices give players an unfair advantage against their opponent.

In a blog post, the devs announced: “We believe that gaining an unjust advantage through such methods significantly impacts the gaming experience for our players. Therefore, whether on PC or console, we will take measures to vanquish this nefarious behavior.”

Adapters like XIM, Cronus, and Titan Two allow players to enjoy the precision of a mouse with the convenience of a controller, resulting in pinpoint accuracy, better aim assist, faster reaction times, and even recoil control. Naturally, this creates lopsided gameplay, especially in controller-only lobbies.

Though these adapters aren’t illegal by any means, the Marvel Rivals devs are having none of it in their game.

Additionally, adapters like these can work on PC as well to give keyboard and mouse users aim assist benefits that only controller players would normally get. Though this crackdown is mainly aimed at console players, people using adapters like these will be penalized on PC as well.

Penalties range from account suspensions to removal from leaderboards, with the possibility of permanent bans. The message is clear: unfair advantages won’t be tolerated.

In the battle to preserve fair play, Marvel Rivals’ future looks promising. With strict measures in place, NetEase Games aims to foster an environment where skill, not exploits, reigns supreme.