Marvel Rivals players who purchase Captain America: Brave New World tickets through Regal will receive exclusive content, including a mystery skin. Here’s how.

The Marvel Universe has already enjoyed a busy 2025 in multimedia, thanks to the continued success of Marvel Rivals and the forthcoming release of the next Captain America film.

Those worlds will soon collide, too, with a new promo allowing Brave New World moviegoers to unlock exclusive in-game content for the hero shooter.

Here is how Marvel Rival players can gain access to an exclusive cosmetic bundle by purchasing a Regal movie ticket.

How to get Marvel Rivals skin with Brave New World tickets

Seeing the new Captain America movie at a Regal theater opening weekend will come with certain perks for account holders, as they will be able to unlock a bundle filled with a Marvel Rivals spray, nameplate, and mystery costume.

To redeem the exclusive content, moviegoers must do all of the following:

Purchase a ticket online or in person with a Regal Crown Club account between 12:01 AM ET on January 17 through 11:59 PM ET on February 17.

Have personnel in a participating theater scan the ticket.

Receive an email code for the Marvel Rivals content.

Follow email instructions to redeem the code by February 28 at 11:59 PM ET.

Customers can also take advantage of the promo when buying online tickets through select retailers such as Fandango and MovieTickets.com. But they must enter their Regal Crown Club card number when prompted to do so.

What’s in Marvel Rivals’ Captain America movie bundle?

As noted above, the cosmetics items will include Marvel Rivals spray, nameplate, and mystery costume.

Regal and developer NetEase Games have yet to confirm which Marvel Rivals character will receive the mystery outfit. However, the assumption amongst fans is that the honor will go to Hulk for a film-inspired Red Hulk design.

Marvel Rivals is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series platforms; meanwhile, Brave New World hits theaters on February 13.