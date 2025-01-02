Marvel Rivals confirms four new characters at once in “peak” reveal

Marvel Rivals just confirmed the worst-kept secret in gaming – The Fantastic Four are indeed coming to the game, but that’s not all.

For weeks, leaks and rumors had been swirling around the addition of the Fantastic Four. Dataminers alleged that Marvel Rivals had several heroes lined up for the shooter’s next season, some of which were part of The Fantastic Four.

Eight days before Season 1’s launch, NetEase posted stunning official art revealing that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will be part of the new season.

Marvel Rivals also teased a trailer set to release on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST/16:00 UTC. Looks like the hype train’s about to leave the station.

The Fantastic Four are stronger together in Marvel Rivals

Fans have been eagerly awaiting these characters, and the reveal confirms many of the leaks were spot on. The iconic superheroes will join the roster in Season 1, launching on January 10, 2025.

As shown in the promotional art posted by Marvel Rivals on X, there’s also a New York city map coming, which should make Spiderman mains feel like gods next season.

Marvel Rivals fans are already buzzing with excitement. One fan wrote, “Time to become a Jim from The Office main,” while another couldn’t contain their excitement over Sue’s design: “SUE LOOKS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL OMG.” One of them simply said, “This will be peak.” Safe to say, they’re all in.

Though their official roles and abilities have not been revealed yet, there’s a chance that, just as the leaks about their arrival were spot-on, the datamined information on their abilities will be as well.

Mister Fantastic and Human Torch will serve as duelists, bringing agility and fiery combat to the battlefield. The Thing will be the team’s tank, taking on the vanguard role with heavy-hitting abilities. Invisible Woman, the strategist, is expected to use her force fields and light manipulation for tactical advantages.

If the leaked abilities are anything to go by, these characters are about to shake up the gameplay.

Mister Fantastic’s Ultimate, “Flexible Elongation,” would allow him to dash at enemies while healing his allies, similarly to Cloak & Dagger. Human Torch will be able to unleash “Supernova,” turning enemies into crispy critters with fire shockwaves.

Invisible Woman’s abilities might support teammates with powerful force fields, and The Thing’s seismic powers could leave dangerous zones behind after his attacks.

As Season 1 approaches, Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be a must-play for superhero fans. While many players were not onboard with the seasonal reset of Chrono Tokens, getting new superheroes to play for free is a big plus.