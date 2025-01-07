Marvel Rivals Competitive reset explained: How Season 1 affects your rank

The first major update for Marvel Rivals also means the first competitive reset, giving you the chance to get back on the grind during Season 1.

The Season 1 update in Marvel Rivals is absolutely huge, bringing a host of new maps, a ton of buffs and nerfs, and the Fantastic Four. It also includes plenty of changes to the game’s competitive mode, such as the new Celestial rank and, crucially, the first ranked reset.

So, if you’ve been climbing the ranks during Season 0 and want to know how you’ll be impacted, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the next Marvel Rivals Ranked reset?

The first Competitive reset happens on Friday, January 10, 2025, alongside the Marvel Rivals Season 1 update. These are set to take place at the end of each season, so the next one will arrive with Season 2, which is expected around April 2025.

How Marvel Rivals Ranked reset affects you

The first Competitive reset will lower your rank by seven divisions based on where you finished at the end of Season 0. Check out below for a full breakdown of where you will start depending on your current placement:

Grandmaster 1 and above –> Platinum 2

Diamond 1 –> Gold 2

Platinum 1 –> Silver 2

Gold 1 –> Bronze 2

Gold 2 and below –> Bronze 3

YouTube: Marvel Rivals

This may seem like a substantial drop, especially if you were in Grandmaster and you suddenly find yourself in Platinum or even Gold. But, the good news is that Season 1 is set to last around three months, nearly twice as long as Season 0, giving you plenty of time to get back to where you belong.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the new Celestial rank arrives in Season 1 as well, placed between Grandmaster and Eternity and consisting of three divisions. So, there’s even more work to do if you want to reach the highest ranks this time around.

Will your player level be affected?

No, your regular player level won’t be affected by the Competitive reset in Marvel Rivals Season 1. Instead, it will remain exactly as it was before the update, so you won’t need to grind up to level 10 again just to get back into the ranked mode.

