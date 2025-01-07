Marvel Rivals competitive mode gets brand-new Celestial rank in Season 1

A brand new elite Celestial rank is coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 1 as well as a big reset to the competitive play system as a whole.

Marvel Rivals has gone from strength to strength since first released in December 2024, the Overwatch 2 competitor gearing up for a huge launch for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

With new characters set to drop as well as previous heroes confirmed to be receiving some huge buffs and nerfs, there’s a lot to be excited about for this upcoming season of the hero-shooter.

On January 7, Creative Director Guangguang and Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong dropped some huge details about what they expect from Season 1, revealing that a brand new elite rank will be added to the game.

“In Season 1, we are introducing a brand new major rank, Celestial,” teased the Lead Combat Designer, before delving deeper into the specifics of where this new rank will sit within the game’s overall ranking system.

Where will Celestial rank place on Marvel Rivals?

Celestial will sit above Grandmaster but below Eternity, the aim of this new ranking being “to provide a seamless experience for our top players.”

This places Celestial as the third-highest rank you can achieve in Marvel Rivals and similarly to others, will include three different divisions.

Furthermore, Zhiyong broke down how the season 1 competitive rank resets will work “based on standing at the end of Season 0.” Players should brace for this ranking to drop by seven divisions. For example, those who end Season 0 as Platinum 1 will begin Season 1 in the Silver 2 tier.

As it is now one of the most illustrious rankings in Marvel Rivals, achieving Celestial rank will be no easy feat.

However, we’ve got plenty of character guides such as Winter Soldier, Jeff the Land Shark, Black Widow and more so you’re able to hone your skills and level up the Marvel Rivals ranks when Season 1 goes live on January 10, 2025.