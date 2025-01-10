Marvel Rivals community wants one high rank feature available across the board

Marvel Rivals players beg devs to add one particular competitive feature that’s currently only available in higher ranks.

As successful as Marvel Rivals is, like any other competitive shooter, players are bound to experience some annoying things that are simply just out of their control – such as getting matched up against cheaters, one tricks who refuse to switch, or a team full of DPS.

Of course, it’s a lot more frustrating when these happen in ranked. To top it off, right now it’s no secret that some players have been abusing certain heroes to be able to dominate the lobby, thus climbing easier.

In higher ranks, it’s possible to ban heroes you don’t want to deal with – but the same thing doesn’t apply to lower ranks. And now, players have gathered in a Reddit thread to beg devs to make it accessible across all the ranks.

Marvel Rivals players want hero bans to be added in lower ranks as well

NetEase Games Players are fed up of having to play against smurfs abusing Hawkeye and Hela.

The discussion started with a user who admitted that they weren’t good at the game, but still would like to win. “I just played a game against Hawkeye + Hela and it was awful,” they said, before going on to mention it feels bad when only higher ranks get to enjoy hero bans.

They added: “Plus, if everyone starts in bronze rank, a smurf can just create a new guy. Lock in hawkeye/hela, and wipe the lobby.” And already, many have shared the same sentiment in the comments, claiming this should be implemented.

One user commented that bans “really should be across the board” – but not because solely of Hawkeye and Hela. They found it “very jarring” being in Diamond, getting placed in a Platinum lobby and for some reason losing the ban ability. “Kind of silly design all around.”

Following this, another user added that the feature is necessary because people are “purposely queueing with a play player for these lobbies” just so they can play as Hawkeye in ranked— making ranking up a “painful” process to others.

Meanwhile, a different user explained that banning phases should be in all ranks because it allows players from lower ranks to prepare for higher ranks as well.

To top it off, as another user said: “It also incentivises people to branch out and play multiple heroes, just in case their main gets banned.”

It’s unclear if hero bans is something that the devs will be tweaked in competitive – but for now, the feature is only accessible on Diamond and above. Only time will tell if players from all ranks will be able to eventually use this feature.