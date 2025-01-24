Marvel Rivals players call one character “unfair” in Clash of Dancing Lions mode

Marvel Rivals players have pointed out an imbalance in the Clash of Dancing Lions mode since one hero feels too overpowered.

For its Spring Festival event, Marvel Rivals unleashed a new limited-time game mode known as Clash of Dancing Lions. The mode drops players into 3v3 matches in a soccer-like experience where teams must earn 10 points to secure a victory.

It’s a fairly simple setup, one that leaves much to be desired since players can only use three characters from the Marvel Rivals roster – Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord.

Article continues after ad

Some members of the community have already spotted gameplay flaws, with many calling out Star-Lord for enjoying advantages over the other two heroes.

Marvel Rivals fans say Star-Lord is “broken” in Clash of Dancing Lions

After Spring Festival went live, TikToker Tasty Husband shared a gameplay clip showing how “broken” Star-Lord is in the new mode. The video features several instances of the Guardian of the Galaxy blazing past opponents because of his mobility skills.

Article continues after ad

While Iron Fist sprints and dashes toward the speeding ball, Star-Lord grabs it and then flies away to score an easy three points undefended.

Article continues after ad

Worst still, Star-Lord’s flight ability basically allows him to juggle the ball in mid-air where Black Widow can’t reach. Iron Fist has some upward mobility but not enough to compete when it matters most.

Other Marvel Rivals players in the post’s comments said they’ve similarly noticed that Clash of Dancing Lions favors the Guardian.

“Bro I was just saying this. The game is fun but Star-Lord is so easy to use and unfair in the game mode… he can literally fly,” wrote one TikToker.

Article continues after ad

Reads a similar reply, “he literally is broken in this mode, just fly straight up and they literally can’t hit you.”

Another person argued that NetEase probably should’ve switched him out for someone like Captain America to better balance the experience. But some said Black Widow can become an MVP in her own right, given her speed and reduced cooldowns.

Article continues after ad

Since the mode won’t stick around for very long, it’s unclear if NetEase plans to issue tweaks based on player feedback.