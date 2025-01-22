Marvel Rivals players celebrate new “Cheater Detected” notification as big win

Marvel Rivals now has a screen that will appear to notify players whenever cheaters are identified during a game.

Game developers have yet to get identifying cheaters down to a perfect science. As such, the success of such attempts varies between games, with some development teams having more luck than others.

Marvel Rivals has already dealt with its fair share of hackers and the like in its short life span, but NetEase Games is doing all it can to crack down on the problem.

Article continues after ad

Following the Season 1 launch, NetEase announced it would implement a detection tool to identify players using mouse and keyboard adapters on console. The team also disabled mods to similarly root out bad actors. And it’s now introduced a tool that will help keep players in the loop, as well.

Marvel Rivals will inform users when cheaters are detected

As spotted by leaker RivalsInfo, players will start seeing a yellow “Match Terminated” screen whenever a cheater is identified in-game.

Article continues after ad

Every user in the match will receive a notification, announcing that the cheater’s been penalized. The game will be “invalidated” to boot, meaning whatever stats were accrued won’t “be recorded on the Career Page.”

Article continues after ad

RivalsInfo shared a screenshot of the notification page in the following Twitter/X post:

This marks another major step in NetEase’s attempts to combat cheaters and hackers in Marvel Rivals. Fans have taken notice, too, applauding the studio in the comments to the above post.

“If only more games had this level of security,” one person replied.

Someone else chimed in with, “How is this game giving gamers everything they’ve asked for? This is absolutely amazing!”

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Marvel Rivals is not the only game with this kind of feature baked into the experience. Riot Games’ Valorant and League of Legends similarly flash “Cheater Detected” screens whenever the anti-cheat system identifies bad actors.