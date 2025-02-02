Marvel Rivals leak reveals boss fight with massive sea creature

A Marvel Rivals leaker has shared animations that indicate the alleged Capture the Flag mode will introduce a giant sea creature as a boss.

Late in 2024, leaker X0XLeak found evidence of NetEase possibly developing a Capture the Flag mode called Infinity Crisis.

Item labels for Dragon eggs, Kraken, Tentacles, and Death by Tentacles also counted among the sparse details, though no one could make heads or tails of their meaning at the time.

However, new information shared by the same Marvel Rivals leaker may shine a light on at least one aspect of the unnannounced game mode.

Capture the Flag mode may add Monstro to Marvel Rivals

In social media posts, X0XLeak shared footage of idle, death, and attack animations for an unused Kraken-like creature.

The leaker said the giant sea beast is merely a placeholder and will may look different if NetEase ever unleashes it in-game. They noted, “the Infinity Crisis gamemode features some kind of Kraken Bossfight.”

Another Twitter/X post from the leaker features strings related to the mode, each one further alluding to the future arrival of Capture the Flag. For example, one line of announce voice text reads, “Your team is capturing the crystal.”

Reddit user Hollowknightpro/Reddit shared the leaked footage with fellow fans, a few of whom concluded the creature may very well be Monstro.

“Read Luna lore. It’s Monstro,” noted one person in the thread’s comments. The mutated octopus does indeed garner mention in Luna Snow‘s Marvel Rivals lore, since she encountered the creature near the shores of Jeju Island.

Monstro also bears a deep connection to another playable Marvel Rivals character, Namor. Most interestingly, Monstro Spawn play a critical role in Namor’s Wrath of the Seven Seas ability.

Plus, the Chilling Charisma team-up skill that Luna Snow activates with Namor evolves his octopus minions into Frozen Spawn.

The leaks continue to pile up, but there’s currently no concrete news on if or when Marvel Rivals will receive its rumored Capture the Flag experience.