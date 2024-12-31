Marvel Rivals set to get Capture The Flag mode with a huge twist

If leaked details prove accurate, Marvel Rivals will eventually add a Capture the Flag mode to the mix.

Three different game modes accompanied Marvel Rivals’ release, Convergence, Convoy, and Domination.

Convergence tasks teams with capturing mission areas, Convoy is all about escorting a vehicle, and Domination revolves around a best-of-three scenario wherein squads vy for control of a single point on a map.

Each mode boasts plenty of gameplay variety, but that hasn’t stopped players from requesting a fourth offering that would switch things up further. According to a new leak, NetEase Games will eventually fulfill those wishes with Capture the Flag.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals set to get Capture the Flag – or something close to it

Leaker collective X0XLEAK has revealed that Capture the Flag is a “possible future” addition coming to the Marvel-branded multiplayer game.

The mode will allegedly be called Infinity Crisis and potentially include all of the following items: Dragon eggs, Death by Tentacles, Kraken, and Tentacles.

Since NetEase has yet to confirm or deny the claims, the above details should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Games

Most interesting is the title of Marvel Rivals’ supposed Capture the Flag mode. Infinity Crisis reads a little too close to DC’s Infinite Crisis event, but the name could hint that the mode will involve Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet.

Article continues after ad

The powerful glove famously worn by Thanos was created in canon to harness the power of all six Infinity Stones.

With that in mind, it’s possible Infinity Crisis will task two squads with going after and defending one or more of the much-coveted Stones in competitive matches.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Infinity Gauntlet has played a significant role in online multiplayer matches. Long-time Fortnite players may recall the game’s Infinity Gauntlet LTM in 2019, which acted as an Infinity War movie crossover that let wearers of the Gauntlet transform into Thanos.