Marvel Rivals bugs out “so hard” it reveals new rank no one’s seen before

A Marvel Rivals glitch accidentally awarded a player a new rank while they were sitting in the lobby menu, leaving fans puzzled about why or how it happened.

The player Pale_Iniative2844 posted to the MarvelRivals subreddit, “My game bugged out so hard it decided to give me a new never seen before rank,” alongside an in-game lobby screenshot displaying their rank as ‘Supermaster V,’ which doesn’t exist. Well, as far as we know.

Article continues after ad

“Good luck getting out of Supermaster 5 I’ve been hard stuck since season -1,” the top comment joked, to which the poster replied, “yeah man its tough out here.”

Various Marvel Rivals players have experienced this rank glitch

Various players claimed that the glitch had also happened to them, who elaborated on their own experiences.

“This happened to me too the other day. It bugged out and wouldn’t finish the match, I was put back to the lobby but couldn’t start a new match, it said the match was still going. After exiting the game and coming back, I realized my rank points had not gone up. The match was not in my history at all… it’s like the match never happened.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added: “Happened to me 5 times on my climb to Grandmaster 2. But hey they gave me 20 LP! Doesn’t make up for the 5 wins but oh well.”

Despite the bug’s exact cause remaining unclear and no further explanation from Pale_Initiative on how to trigger it, one user commented, “Happens at a certain rank threshold. Game exits but it fixes itself. Almost everyone that makes it there runs into it at some point, I think it’s around the Platinum to Grandmaster area.”

Article continues after ad

Is it actually a new rank coming soon?

NetEase All the ranks in Marvel Rivals, from the lowest Bronze to the prestigious One Above All.

With the ‘Supermaster V’ rank not appearing in the game and rank tiers only spanning from one to three, it’s unclear where the name originated or if it will become an official rank, with tiers potentially expanding in the future.

A user suggested, “Could be a localization thing. Supermaster sounds like something a direct Chinese translation would say.” The only rank out of the eight available that is somewhat similar is ‘Grandmaster,’ but this doesn’t align with the translation from the available one-to-three tiers to get ‘five.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Probably someone messing with the server for an easy win on the enemy team,” another claimed alluding to possible cheaters.

Whatever the case though, it’s most likely just a random bug accidentally pulling from a text file to display the perceived rank, and not an indication of a new rank coming to Marvel Rivals.

This is not the first text glitch that has happened in January, one player encountered a bizzare bug in the in-game shop that many players believe is a MCU Easter Egg. Meanwhile, another “game-losing” glitch caused a player to be removed from their team.