Marvel Rivals beats Valorant, WoW & more for Twitch viewership in first month

In just over one month, Marvel Rivals became one of the most-viewed games on Twitch, beating out several heavy hitters in the process.

Marvel Rivals hit the ground running and never slowed down in December. Three days in, the hero shooter reached its peak player count of 480,990.

However, what’s truly remarkable is that the game still attracted over 300k active users, even at its lowest peak. Marvel Rivals retained 93% of its player base throughout December, and 50% is considered healthy for a live service game.

On December 17, the game reached a milestone of 20 million unique players, and that impressive debut reflects overwhelming popularity on Twitch.

Marvel Rivals makes excellent first impression on Twitch

Netease

According to SullyGnome Twitch stats and analysis, Marvel Rivals was the fifth-most watched game on Twitch over the past 30 days. Just Chatting was in a league at the top, but the rest of the top five shows us that Marvel Rivals wasn’t too far behind the rest of the competition.

Here is a look at Twitch’s top five most-watched games in the past 30 days.

Rank Game Watch time (hours) 1 Just Chatting 267,854,702 2 GTA V 82,801,087 3 League of Legends 71,947,858 4 Fortnite 63,903,764 5 Marvel Rivals 62,940,425

Marvel Rivals came close to surpassing Fortnite for that fourth spot and bested World of Warcraft, Path of Exile 2, Counter-Strike, and Valorant.

Overwatch 2 suffered more than most as the rival hero shooter’s peak Twitch viewership plummeted from 125k to 64k between November and December. On the other hand, Marvel Rivals’ peak viewership for December was 275k.

It’s hard to imagine that Marvel Rivals will maintain this success when the honeymoon period ends, but there are no signs of slowing down. Season 1 just kicked off and introduces new heroes, a Battle Pass, and more.