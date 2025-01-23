Marvel Rivals’ anti-FOMO Battle Pass is great but there’s one major issue

Marvel Rivals players have pointed out one particular issue related to the Battle Pass that makes it feel “tedious” to complete.

When Marvel Rivals’ devs first revealed that the game’s Battle Pass won’t be going with the usual FOMO route, the community was ecstatic. Generally, seasonal Battle Passes are tied to the season they’re featured in.

Once that season ends, so does access to that Battle Pass, which means you could be losing out on cosmetics and other rewards if you don’t complete it in time. That’s not the case with NetEase’s free-to-play competitive shooter, however, as long as you’ve bought it.

On paper, the idea of a Battle Pass not expiring is perfect. You get to play the game at your own pace and all – but as time progresses, there’s one particular thing that players aren’t a fan of regarding the system.

Gaining XP and levels should also count for the Battle Pass progression

Right now, the way the Battle Pass progression system works is that you have to grind Chrono Tokens to unlock the rewards. To earn this currency, you’ll have to complete challenges and missions, including the ones from seasonal events.

netease / marvel A look at some of the rewards that can be found in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

The frustrating part is that these missions often essentially force players to play specific heroes or load into certain maps — even though some of them can be rerolled. Not to mention, once all the missions have been done, you have to wait for the next reset or update to unlock more Chrono Tokens from the new ones.

Unlike Overwatch 2 or Fortnite, where you can simply level up the Battle Pass just by gaining XP and progressing naturally, you actually have to do these missions to earn the Chrono Tokens.

So, it doesn’t matter how many hours you’ve put into the game – you can still be behind on the pass if you ignore these missions at the end of the day.

As one user wrote in a Reddit thread: “I sure as hell hate having to play a character that I don’t wanna play. Just let us level up the pass through XP and not some arbitrary mission system.”

If leveling up the Battle Pass through XP does get implemented, it would give players a lot more freedom when it comes to playing the heroes they want without worrying about the missions.

Meanwhile, a different user pointed out that they don’t like their “BP progress gated.” They added: “I don’t get how people enjoy having to log in daily to collect their scraps for the day over earning by simply playing when they can.”

Many players have suggested that devs add more missions with Chrono Tokens as a reward. Alternatively, they could also add “repeatable missions” with the same reward to give more reason to play.

Another idea shared by players is to make a system where gaining account levels would be “worth something.” This way, there would be a reason to go on instead of logging off once all the rewards for the day have been unlocked.