Marvel Rivals hands out 100-year bans as devs crack down on cheaters

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase Games has started cracking down on cheating, with one player even receiving a ban that will last for a century.

Upon launching Marvel Rivals Season 1, NetEase Games shared its intent to take action against cheaters and hackers. The seasonal update introduced asset hash checking to disable mods.

Not too long thereafter, the team announced it would also rely on a “strong detection tool” to combat the use of keyboard and mouse adapters on console.

The tool is already hard at work weeding out players trying to gain an unfair advantage. As a result, one such user has been punished with a ban that will last well beyond the average lifespan.

Marvel Rivals cheater gets a ban lasting until 2124

An image of a Marvel Rivals penalty screen is making the rounds online because the person caught cheating was issued a ban that won’t be lifted until December 19, 2124.

The 100-year ban means the player can no longer sign into the penalized account. According to the in-game screenshot originally shared by Rivals_Brain (via Akaza40 on Reddit), the violation revolved around the use of a converter.

The converter reasoning hardly comes as a surprise given NetEase’s push to crack down on those who utilize keyboard and mouse adapters on consoles.

And while the lengthy ban may seem strict, Marvel Rivals players in the comments say they’re all for it. One person replied to the post with, “A game where the devs ACTUALLY ban the cheaters, and pretty much permanent ban their accounts?!”

Another user joined the chorus to add, “Good riddance. F*ck cheaters. Never give them an inch. They are the reason PUBG and Warzone [were] ruined.”

NetEase’s commitment to combating cheaters comes at a pivotal time for Marvel Rivals, considering its continued rise in popularity.

After the Season 1 update went live, the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 644,269 on Steam.