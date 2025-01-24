Marvel Rival players demand MCU Thor skin, and it’s not the one you’d expect

Cosmetic skins are a regular expectation in hero shooters and Marvel Rivals is no exception, but it turns out players are hungry for an MCU skin that is a bit more casual than the hero’s other iconic costumes.

While it’s easy to jump to one of his most iconic powerful looks like Endgame or even the first Avengers film, this in-demand cosmetic is both a surprise and a glorious suggestion all at the same time. Considering some of the other skins NetEase has launched so far, this request for the God of Thunder isn’t too big a stretch either.

Marvel Rivals players want Thor from Avengers: Endgame

On the Marvel Rivals subreddit, players have been positively responding to another’s idea for the game releasing a Thor skin modeled after his first look in Avengers: Endgame – one where he’s given up on being a hero, rocking the dad-bod, the best-looking beard he’s ever had in the MCU, and sporting his coziest combo in the form of a crocs, pajamas, hoodie, and lazy man’s robe.

This could work on multiple levels. While there already is a Thor Ragnarok cosmetic in the game, such a unique skin would look unique compared to others made for the God of Thunder, which all currently embody the same build.

“God, yes. Especially with how funny it’ll look to have in-game Thor’s physique in that outfit.”, said another player. It would make for a more unique aesthetic than the other cosmetics available for Odinson.

Another player pointed out how great it would be for this Thor skin to mark the start of having skin-specific voiceover lines, saying “Can you imagine if they added some unique voice lines with it? ‘I AM THE GOD OF THUN- buuuuuuuurp – der.'”

Fellow players joined to expand on the idea and add casual-outfit alternatives for other heroes too. One suggested, “Scarlet Witch where she’s just in her PJs like that episode of Wandavision and the “PURE CHAOS” ult line is just monotone and half *ssed”.

“Magneto but his suit is made out of road signs and scrap metal.”, said another player.

Normally, we would laugh these off as far-fetched, but another player pointed out that the developer has already set a precedent with the Bag-Man Beyond skin for Spider-Man. A deep callback to one of Spider-Man’s most low-effort costumes in the comics, Bag-Man Beyond has delighted players with his hoody, baggy pants, iconic bag masks, and the “toe detail” which amazed one fan in particular.

It is also known that NetEase has been very receptive to player feedback since Marvel Rivals’ launch. So, if if there is a big enough demand, players could one day see Thor mains wearing crocs across every map.