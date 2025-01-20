Marvel Rival players celebrate perfect “bad aim” characters

Marvel Rivals players are picking the heroes that don’t require sharpshooter-level aiming skills to dominate. These characters let players shine without being FPS prodigies.

Marvel Rivals heroes cater to every playstyle, from headshot hunters to ability spammers. Some, like Black Widow and Hawkeye, demand pinpoint accuracy and fast reflexes to excel.

Iron Man and Spider-Man require steady aim while managing complex mechanics like flight and swinging. Others need less aim but excel in melee or strategic gameplay, such as Black Panther’s tactical marking or Loki’s clever misdirection.

Now, the community has crowned four champions perfect for players who’d rather leave aiming to the pros.

Which are the best “bad-aim” heroes in Marvel Rivals?

On a Reddit thread, players crowned Squirrel Girl, Moon Knight, Cloak & Dagger, and Scarlet Witch the perfect heroes for “bad-aim” players.

These heroes might not prioritize pixel-perfect shots but don’t mistake them for easy picks.

Squirrel Girl thrives on chaos – throwing squirrels and acorns everywhere – but if you can’t manage her swarms effectively, she’s toast.

Moon Knight demands impeccable positioning; step wrong, and you’ll get flattened.

Cloak & Dagger balances healing, damage-dealing, and precise ult placement to shoo enemies away.

Scarlet Witch, on the other hand, is pure disruption, bullying healers until her ultimate unleashes map-wide carnage. Just pray nobody interrupts her mid “PUUURE CHAOS” scream.

Player reactions tell the tale. One lamented, “Got killed 3 times by Squirrel Girl in one match. She wasn’t even on my screen”

A Cloak & Dagger main confessed, “Been maining C&D since I started playing, but last night, Rocket clicked for me. His healing doesn’t really need aim… just shooting in the general direction.”

A Moon Knight player quipped, “Moon Knight doesn’t need aim until you get dived or have to fight a Storm then it feels like a boss fight.”

Marvel Rivals continues adding heroes, with whispers of a Fantastic Four strategist on the horizon. Players hope the game stays balanced, keeping all skill levels in mind. Whether you’re a headshot champ or a squirrel chaos enjoyer, there’s room for everyone in the Marvel universe.

