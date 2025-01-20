Marvel has built up a huge roster of characters over the years, each with their own unique and spectacular attributes.

This allows developer NetEase to draw from a huge pool of potential Heroes to add to Marvel Rivals in future updates. That doesn’t mean that all of them are appropriate for the game, though, and there are plenty that should never be seen in the arena.

Though some of the most powerful characters in the comics (looking at you, Scarlet Witch) are playable in Marvel Rivals, there are plenty of iconic heroes and villains who are simply too broken to ever appear in the game and would likely put an end to all attempts at balancing.

With that in mind, we’ve broken down ten characters from Marvel’s multiverse who are too powerful to ever debut into Marvel Rivals.

10. Galactus

Marvel

Galactus is the first of several cosmic beings to appear on this list, and he’s a force to be reckoned with. Counting already incredibly powerful characters like the Silver Surfer among his followers, his overriding purpose is to consume the latent energy found within planets for sustenance.

Any being who can do that so regularly that it becomes his thing is a force to be reckoned with and all of the currently available characters would struggle to keep up. Thor defeated him in the comics, but only with some borrowed powers, including the ever-mysterious Power Cosmic.

9. Franklin Richards

Marvel

The son of original Fantastic Four members Reed Richards and Sue Storm (both of whom were recently added to Marvel Rivals), Franklin Richards vastly outstrips his parents in terms of raw power. Able to warp the very fabric of reality, he was widely seen as one of the most powerful beings in the universe as a teenager and beyond the threshold for Omega-level mutant.

Richards possesses immense telekinetic and telepathic powers. He’s able to radiate enormous amounts of energy and can even create pocket universes that put him on the same power levels as the Celestials. While he could undoubtedly have some very cool powers in Marvel Rivals, if they were anything like an accurate representation, then matches would be effectively over in minutes.

8. Abraxas

Marvel

Yet another cosmic being born in the heart of Eternity, Abraxas is known as the antithesis of the act of creation. While that’s a bit of an out-there concept, he comes with all the powers you’d expect from someone who takes a genuine run at destroying everything. His eventual fall came at the hands of a weapon that had destroyed 90% of the universe the first time it was fired, something which none of the current cast of Marvel Rivals can draw upon.

Abraxas’ powers are supposedly beyond the limits of human understanding, which would give the devs the chance to experiment with his kit if they ever did decide to add it. Unfortunately, if they did give him abilities that replicated his prowess in the comics, then there wouldn’t be a character in the game capable of stopping him.

7. Kronos

Marvel

Kronos is one of three brother Eternals who ruled over the rest of their kind untold years before the “modern” Marvel Universe. He caused the death of his own body after an experiment went wrong, after which his mind became one with the universe and time itself. He was eventually resurrected and imprisoned, existing simultaneously as a cosmic being and imprisoned Eternal, with all the power creep that comes with that combo.

He can alter the flow of time at will and control reality to some extent, as well as having immense telepathic abilities. He also has unparalleled intelligence and knowledge of all things while being technically immortal, so putting him into a game where he can get KO’d by a genetically altered raccoon is probably a little farfetched.

6. The Beyonder

Marvel

The Beyonder is a hugely powerful member of the identically named Beyonders, a race who lives outside of the Marvel Multiverse. After a hole in their universe provides a window into the normal Marvel Universe, the Beyonder observed Earth and started a series of Secret Wars that forced our mightiest heroes into battle. After he was “killed,” his energy formed into a new universe before he eventually returned to being the Beyonder later on.

In his original form, the Beyonder would have appeared higher up this list, but even after several nerfs, he’s a formidable force. He can manipulate reality at will and has immense psychic powers, taking over Earth just by thinking about it. He also has teleportation, superhuman strength, stamina, and near-invulnerability, all of which would make him a nightmare to go up against in Marvel Rivals.

5. Molecule Man

Marvel

Created by the Beyonders, Molecule Man is a single character who exists simultaneously throughout the Multiverse. As his name may suggest, Molecule Man can control matter down to the subatomic level and on a huge scale. This essentially gives him the ability to transform anything at will, which would likely make him far too powerful to ever appear in Marvel Rivals.

Add to that his ability to create portals, force shields, and a bunch of other energy-based powers and he quickly becomes one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Multiverse. He has actually appeared before in the Marvel Future Fight mobile game, though he doesn’t operate at anything like the same power level.

4. The Living Tribunal

Marvel

The Living Tribunal is the personification of the Marvel Multiverse and the representative of the closest figure that the comics have to a monotheistic god. Serving as a judge and arbiter of all things, the Living Tribunal has some pretty extraordinary powers in its arsenal. It’s capable of nullifying all of the Infinity Gems simultaneously, which is particularly crazy when you realize that the fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet overpowered almost every cosmic being at the same time.

The Living Tribunal’s court includes many of the other most powerful beings in the lore, and it stands above all of them. An appearance in Marvel Rivals in some form would be an immensely cool thing to see but the practicalities of introducing it as a playable character are enough to give anyone a headache. Though the original Living Tribunal did meet its end at the hands of The Beyonders, it is still easily one of the most powerful individual figures around.

3. Mother of Horrors

Marvel/Dexerto

The only being not created by the Marvel Universe’s god figure, the Mother of Horrors is exactly as horrendous as she sounds. She decided that Earth was to be the dominion of her and her children outside of the influence of the One Above All, and she brought about many dark events without drawing his attention.

Though there are fewer descriptions of this character than others on this list, it’s clear that her power is immense. Her invisibility from the One Above All is a great demonstration of this, the only character that was able to create itself and operate outside of the god’s parameters. With only one real contestant to her power, adding the Mother of Horrors to Marvel Rivals would be a logistical nightmare for the developer.

2. The Fulcrum

Marvel

Yet another cosmic being with near-unlimited power, the Fulcrum is the greatest of its kind and able to control the other cosmic beings at a whim. Said to possess unlimited power and knowledge, the Fulcrum sees everything in the universe as a tool to be used in a balancing act while it holds the fabric of reality together.

That scale of power and influence vastly outstrips any of the current characters in Marvel Rivals and the Fulcrum would be a bizarre figure to try and implement effectively. Equally, the non-specific nature of its powers is a double-edged sword, leaving the developers with room to experiment but at the same time making it difficult to lock onto a specific identity.

1. One Above All

Marvel

The closest thing that the Marvel Universe has ever had to a god, the One Above All, has unequaled power. As the ultimate creator, it is said to be more powerful than all of his creations combined, which would include our cast of characters from Marvel Rivals. Most known for its appearances in Fantastic Four, it is said to be omniscient, omnipresent, and omnipotent.

With all of that in its locker, it’s difficult to see how a character of that ilk could ever reasonably feature in Marvel Rivals. It might be fun for the creator of all things to appear in some form, at some point, but as a playable character? Absolutely not.

