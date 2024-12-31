Luna Snow trick in Marvel Rivals lets her ult heal and damage boost at the same time

The ultimate ability Luna Snow uses in Marvel Rivals can heal and damage boost simultaneously thanks to a quick settings change.

A versatile healer, Luna Snow has already become a fan-favorite character. Luna’s suite of abilities allows her to provide healing boosts to allies on a fairly consistent basis, with the Share the Stage skill proving especially beneficial in the heat of a match.

Her ultimate – Fate of the Worlds – isn’t anything to scoff at, either. The powerful ability creates an aura around Luna when activated, which provides healing or damage boosts to teammates that players can toggle between.

Marvel Rivals users have found a way to make Fate of the World even more effective during battle, though.

Luna Snow trick in Marvel Rivals makes her ultimate even better

Twitch streamer Venta shared a gameplay tip that Luna Snow mains will want to keep in their back pockets. Players can go into their settings and mess around with Luna’s toggle options, so spamming the ultimate input results in a fast toggle between heal and damage.

The fast toggle will allow players to “damage boost insanely fast, while not losing out on heal or damage boost,” Venta explained in a post on Twitter/X.

To tweak the setting in question, Marvel Rivals players should open the game’s settings on either Keyboard or Controller, access Luna, and then enable the “Hold to Toggle Performance” option. This will allow you to spam swap her ult stances and get both effects at once with virtually no downside.

The streamer showcased footage of the difference between the regular and fast toggle settings in the clip below:

Based on the clip, the fast toggle setting does appear way more effective than the default option. Ultimately, players will have to decide which version of the toggle works best for their playstyle.

Other interesting Luna Snow tips and tricks have also been making the rounds of late. For instance, enabling “Healing Reticle Feedback” for Support characters can make it easier for players to tell when they’re healing nearby allies.