Leaked Marvel Rivals patch notes reveal top Strategist finally getting nerfed

Marvel Rivals’ upcoming patch notes have been leaked, revealing that the most picked Strategist is going to be hit with some nerfs.

As a multiplayer title sporting a wide range of heroes and abilities, balance changes in Marvel Rivals are always bound to happen.

These changes often give more unpopular heroes a chance to shine and conversely, lower the tier ranking for some of the most popular heroes.

Now, the next Season 1.5 update patch notes have already been leaked – and while it’s not live yet at the time of writing, it shows that some characters’ kits will be largely affected, including Cloak and Dagger – though not in a good way.

Cloak and Dagger won’t be able to stack their ult’s healing

According to the official Marvel Rivals site, Cloak and Dagger is currently the most picked hero with quite a decent win rate – and it’s easy to see why. Earlier in Season 1, they received some changes that skyrocketed their pick-rate even more, one of which included giving their ultimate one more charge to dash.

netease / dexerto Cloak and Dagger’s ultimate is essentially a combination of both of their kits, healing allies and damaging enemies at the same time.

Naturally, this would allow players to cover more areas when they use their ult. Not to mention, the ultimate was already pretty good, being able to heal teammates if the player managed to stack the trails left behind in one area.

However, it appears that this will no longer be the case if the leaked patch notes turn out to be accurate. According to the leaked information, the Strategist’s ultimate will not only have its cost increased, meaning that it’ll take longer to build up the ultimate, but the healing effects will no longer stack.

This means that the amount of healing will essentially be the same regardless of the trails getting overlapped on the ground. To add to this, the “dash lanes” or “fog that heals” will get its duration reduced from ten seconds to eight.

It’s quite a significant change, considering people would utilize the ultimate to stack the heals and survive certain ultimates. Despite getting nerfed, however, Terror Cape appears to be getting increased vulnerability on enemies from 20% to 28%.

It’ll be interesting to see how these changes will shake up the meta. On the other hand, Adam Warlock is already looking like a solid pick in the upcoming patch, with buffs to his primary fire damage and healing.