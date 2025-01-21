Leaked Marvel Rivals hero reportedly set to address underappreciated role

Leaked Marvel Rivals hero, The Hood, is reportedly set to join the game’s ever-expanding roster in one of the most under-represented roles, Vanguard.

When Marvel Rivals first launched to record-breaking success, it did so with a stacked roster of 33 heroes. However, this lineup of iconic heroes and villains wasn’t exactly an even spread.

There were 18 Duelists on day one, for instance, with Vanguards and Strategists falling way behind. Even the first additional character in Season 1, Mister Fantastic, was yet another Duelist, increasing that role’s lead by a considerable margin.

While the rest of the Fantastic Four is set to spread across the game’s three roles, there’s still a long ways to go. Moving forward, we know of a number of leaked heroes and now, it appears one of them is set to join the Vanguard role and help close the gap.

Marvel Comics The Hood is set to wreak havoc on Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The Hood reportedly set to be a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals

First leaked back in December, 2024, Marvel villain, The Hood, otherwise known as Parker Robbins, was tied to the popular hero shooter. At the time, leakers claimed his kit would involve dual-wielding guns, cloning, shielding, and of course, transforming into his demonic form.

It was unclear exactly where this character would fall, though we now have a new lead. The Hood is reportedly set to be a Vanguard, according to the game’s most prominent leaks account.

With a diverse kit full of distracting and supportive abilities, it makes sense for The Hood to be tankier than a Duelist or Strategist, giving plenty of time to execute on big plays.

Exactly when The Hood will make his presence known in Marvel Rivals remains unclear for now. But with Season 1 dominated by the Fantastic Four, with The Thing and the Human Torch still on the way, fans will be waiting until at least Season 2 for this villain to arrive.

It’s anyone’s guess how the arrival of a new Vanguard may shake up the meta, but with a handful of powerful characters in the role standing tall among the game’s most-winning heroes, The Hood could certainly mix things up at the very top.