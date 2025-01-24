A new Marvel Rivals leak has emerged, this time, suggesting that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Marvel Rivals has truly set the bar very high when it comes to competitive hero shooters. Since the game was fully launched, players have been singing its praises as devs continue to add a plethora of content, freebies, and even exciting Easter Eggs—showing their passion for bringing the IP to life.

Given how popular the game has become, combined with the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, many fans have been wondering whether NetEase’s free-to-play shooter will be one of the titles included in the next-gen console.

Article continues after ad

A new leak has suggested that could be the case, and here are all the details we’ve gathered so far.

Marvel Rivals port for Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly in the works, according to leaker

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals isn’t among the games confirmed to be available upon Nintendo Switch 2’s launch.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games Being able to easily play Marvel Rivals on the go would be a game-changer.

However, on January 23, 2025, leaker eXtas1s posted on X suggesting the devs are apparently working hard to have the game available as soon as possible after the next-gen console’s launch.

Of course, since this is still leaked information, it should be taken with a grain of salt until there’s an official announcement. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that assuming this leak is accurate, it could mean that the console would have decent third-party support.

Article continues after ad

Leaker and insider PHBrazil has previously described the Nintendo Switch 2 as: “Powerful enough that basically every third party is considering supporting it with its most ambitious AAA titles,” before going on to mention that this is “very different” from the past.

With how many players are jumping in the game in just the span of over a month, it’d only make sense if NetEase would have the game released on Switch 2 later down the line to gain more profit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Still, regardless of the platform, many players have hoped that devs will soon add cross-progression to allow players to swap between devices seamlessly.