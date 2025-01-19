Insane Marvel Rivals player hits Grandmaster without doing any damage

Marvel Rivals Ranked system is a big part of the competitive hero shooters appeal, and rising to the upper echelons is no mean feat. Now, one player has managed to reach Grandmaster, all without doing any damage to enemies.

The relatively loose role format in Marvel Rivals gives players the chance to play in different ways, more so than in rigid systems that games like Overwatch use.

That said, all characters are able to deal damage and most contribute to killing enemies directly at some point during the course of a match.

Casting those societal norms to one side, one player has completed 108 Competitive matches and risen to a peak of Grandmaster – all without dealing a single point of damage to anyone across his entire journey.

Marvel Rivals player embarks on Rocket Raccoon pacifist run

Sharing the news over on Reddit, the player enclosed screenshots of his accrued stats over those 108 games. All of the 18.6 hours played in the Competitive mode used Rocket Raccoon as the hero.

In that time, they managed to garner 3460 assists while healing allies for more than 2.9 million health. They also blocked more than 315K damage, while their total KOs and damage sit at exactly zero.

Responses to the post were predictably mixed, with some praising the user while others questioned the efficacy of the tactic for winning games as a team.

“I’m learning a lot from your replays about Rocket actually. Very cool. A lot of my disdain for Rocket at launch is because I and those I played with were obviously using him wrong. Impressive. Most impressive,” one said.

“I cant imagine 0 dmg games as having high impact. Like what do you do if you’re teammates are ass? Sure you can reposition and make yourself hard to kill, but I can’t see you dealing with a team diff if ur healing only. So pls enlighten me on how one can have max impact as a strategist with no dmg,” another contested.

As a direct counter to the latter, the Rocket Raccoon player is sitting on an impressive 71 wins across those 108 games. The fact is that straight outhealing enemy damage, even for brief periods, will give your team a far better chance of emerging from fights on top.

How far they’ll be able to take this start is unclear, but it’s still relatively early in the season, and there’s plenty of time to ascend to Celestial and beyond.