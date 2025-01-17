Insane Marvel Rivals discovery gives Loki mains a second life

A truly wild Marvel Rivals discovery has revealed how Loki can cheekily revive himself in the midst of combat, effectively gaining a second life.

As a respawn-based hero shooter, your lives are all-important in Marvel Rivals. Not only does a death help charge your opponents’ ultimate abilities, but it also means a trip back from the spawn room.

Naturally, any abilities that can help avoid an ill-timed death are hugely impactful. Only a few heroes have access to such game-changing power, and yet, while Loki himself isn’t on that list, the God of Mischief has found a way to go against the rules.

As it turns out, Loki can actually revive himself. Of course, it’s achieved through some devious tricks, but nonetheless, the Strategist can rise from the dead if you play your cards right. Here’s how it’s done.

Loki can shockingly revive himself in Marvel Rivals

You may be entirely familiar with how Loki’s God of Mischief ability works, but there’s a small detail in the fine print that can go amiss. When shapeshifting into any targeted ally or enemy, you have access to their full kit. Well, almost their full kit.

Team-Up abilities cannot be used by Loki when shapeshifting into another hero. There’s good reason for this, as having access to some of the game’s most devastating abilities at the press of a button would make him far too powerful. However, there’s a gray area in the rules.

As first discovered on Reddit, Loki can shapeshift into Hela and still enjoy the benefits of her Team-Up ability, given it’s a passive effect.

While others require manual input, Hela’s is passive, meaning it’s always in effect. Whenever this hero lands a killing blow on an opponent, she’s able to instantly revive Loki and Thor if they happen to be waiting for a respawn.

Given this ability, when copying Hela as Loki, if you’re miraculously able to secure a final blow after being killed, it will hilariously revive you back to life as Loki.

Now, obviously the odds of timing this all right are near-impossible, so don’t expect to be pulling this off in every match. But for the most talented Loki mains out there, this trick can be an absolute game-changer if you’re able to execute it.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if this effect is a bug, as Loki’s ultimate clearly states he shouldn’t be using Team-Up abilities. However, given Hela’s is Passive, there’s every chance that’s an intentional function. We’ll just have to wait and see if the devs take action.