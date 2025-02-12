How to win free Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman skins in Marvel Rivals

How to win free Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman skins in Marvel RivalsNetEase
Marvel Rivals revealed a Fantastic Love streamer giveaway that gives players a chance to win the new Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle.
The February 13 update resolves several map, gameplay, and hero glitches and introduces a new store bundle for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.
In saying that, the bundle isn’t available until February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But instead of spending money on the skins, NetEase is partnering with some of the most popular Twitch streamers to give players a chance to get the bundle for free.
Here is everything you need to know about the event, including how to get the skins.
Fantastic Love streamer giveaway explained
If you join a Quick Match during the featured time slots and you match up against one of the streamers, you are eligible to receive The Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle.
NetEase confirmed that you will receive a notification through the in-game email in seven business days if you are a winner.
Here are all the dates, times, and streams you need to know about.
|Date
|Time
|Stream Channel
|In-game name
|Server
|Feb 12
|4-6 PM PST
|Emiru
|Lover Emiru
|Dallas
|Feb 12
|4-6 PM PST
|Gale
|Lover Gale
|Dallas
|Feb 12
|4-6 PM PST
|Nadeshot
|Lover Nadeshot
|Dallas
|Feb 12
|4-6 PM PST
|Somju
|Lover Somju
|Dallas
|Feb 12
|4-6 PM PST
|TimTheTatman
|Lover TimTheTatman
|Dallas
|Feb 13
|8-10 AM PST
|Lydiavlolet
|Lover Lydia
|Frankfurt
|Feb 13
|8-10 AM PST
|mL7support
|Lover mL7
|Frankfurt
|Feb 13
|8-10 AM PST
|Necros
|Lover Necros
|Frankfurt
|Feb 13
|8-10 AM PST
|TeamCaptain001
|Lover TC
|Frankfurt
You will be qualified for this event regardless of whether you are on the same team as the streamers as long as you match the streamers during the designated time frame.
If you disconnect during a match and do not complete it, you will be ineligible for rewards. Players can only get one reward, so there is no need to try to match with streamers more than once.
You need to be on the same server as the invited streamers, so select the correct server during the time window.
