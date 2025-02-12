How to win free Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman skins in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals revealed a Fantastic Love streamer giveaway that gives players a chance to win the new Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle.

The February 13 update resolves several map, gameplay, and hero glitches and introduces a new store bundle for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

In saying that, the bundle isn’t available until February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But instead of spending money on the skins, NetEase is partnering with some of the most popular Twitch streamers to give players a chance to get the bundle for free.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about the event, including how to get the skins.

Fantastic Love streamer giveaway explained

NetEase

If you join a Quick Match during the featured time slots and you match up against one of the streamers, you are eligible to receive The Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle.

NetEase confirmed that you will receive a notification through the in-game email in seven business days if you are a winner.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the dates, times, and streams you need to know about.

Article continues after ad

Date Time Stream Channel In-game name Server Feb 12 4-6 PM PST Emiru Lover Emiru Dallas Feb 12 4-6 PM PST Gale Lover Gale Dallas Feb 12 4-6 PM PST Nadeshot Lover Nadeshot Dallas Feb 12 4-6 PM PST Somju Lover Somju Dallas Feb 12 4-6 PM PST TimTheTatman Lover TimTheTatman Dallas Feb 13 8-10 AM PST Lydiavlolet Lover Lydia Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 AM PST mL7support Lover mL7 Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 AM PST Necros Lover Necros Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 AM PST TeamCaptain001 Lover TC Frankfurt

You will be qualified for this event regardless of whether you are on the same team as the streamers as long as you match the streamers during the designated time frame.

If you disconnect during a match and do not complete it, you will be ineligible for rewards. Players can only get one reward, so there is no need to try to match with streamers more than once.

You need to be on the same server as the invited streamers, so select the correct server during the time window.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out the best characters for beginners.