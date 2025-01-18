GamingMarvel Rivals

How to watch Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals: Teams, schedule, results & more

Carver Fisher
Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals

From the moment it was announced and teams were locked in for it, the Marvel Rivals event for Twitch Rivals has been fraught with controversy. Despite this, the show goes on. Here’s what you need to know to watch it.

Creating a tournament that’s meant to be fun and light-hearted to showcase the platform’s best creators is a challenge, especially with a game like Marvel Rivals. It’s relatively new, but the people who have been grinding it have grinded hard.

Though, with Twitch changing the rules to only allow two people per team that are ranked above Platinum rather than four at the last minute, the lineups for this event have drastically changed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ Twitch Rivals event including how to watch it, which of your favorite streamers are competing and more:

When is Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals?

This Twitch Rivals tournament will run from January 18-19, starting at 2PM PST each day.

It’ll feature 12 teams of 6 duking it out for over $200k, with every streamer showing their POV on their own stream. Additionally, there’s an official Twitch stream where you can catch the action with an official broadcast.

Twitch Rivals Results

For this event, teams have been divided into groups. Groups are round robin, with teams in each group facing off to see who will advance to the next round. Though we don’t have exact times for when matches will start and end, the following matches are in order of which will be happening first.

Here’s the full list of matchups for Round 1:

Group A
Team Shroud vs Team Zentreya
Team aztecross vs Team Joe_Bartolozzi
Team willneff vs Team aspen
Group B
Team calwya vs TeamXmiramira
Team abe vs Team xQc
Team necros vs Team hogzmr

Does this event have Twitch Drops?

Yes, the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals tournament has Twitch Drops. This event has some in-game rewards you can get from watching in the form of the Dancing Fortune title card.

Watch any participating Twitch channel for 30 minutes, and you’ll get this in-game cosmetic.

Full Twitch Rivals Marvel Rivals team list

There are 12 teams participating in the tournament, many of which underwent significant changes due to some last-minute rule changes from Twitch.

dokibird is out of the tournament after the rule changes along with several other players, although Sykkuno was able to get back in after talking to Twitch reps.

Here’s the full list of updated teams that’ll be competing at the event:

Team abe

  • abe
  • eskay
  • foolish
  • peterpark
  • sleepy
  • Valkyrae

Team aztecross

  • aztecross
  • IFrostBolt
  • ohbless
  • Panduh
  • sayles
  • soloqueue_ow

Team calwya

  • calwya
  • ghasklintv
  • ms_megatron
  • brawlpro
  • emilytangerine
  • Deku

Team Joe_Bartolozzi

  • Joe_Bartolozzi
  • cochard123
  • crackly
  • foxman
  • JoJoThaMoFo
  • Sneegsnag

Team aspen

  • aspen
  • dark__ow2
  • awkosgames
  • FroggerOW
  • Pipluptiny
  • Warn

Team hogzmr

  • hogzmr
  • supergomezow
  • saboobooroll
  • CONEY
  • Jacoby_ow
  • misrok

Team Xmiramira

  • Xmiramira
  • jedioso
  • voxximillion
  • CakePopPlays
  • qneqs
  • mikeauxl

Team Zentreya

  • Zentreya
  • rubensargasm
  • guru
  • im_IPN
  • aramori
  • rainhoe

Team necros

  • necros
  • bogur
  • ellum
  • sykkuno
  • fufu
  • tsubunnii

Team Shroud

  • Shroud
  • Bnans
  • skadoodle
  • mace
  • QuarterJade
  • sYnceDez

Team willneff

  • willneff
  • pokelawls
  • Nesua
  • gigi
  • Myth
  • Noko

Team xQc

  • xQc
  • mewnfare
  • detailedtv
  • m0xyy
  • taxi2g
  • zombs
