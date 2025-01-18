How to watch Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals: Teams, schedule, results & more
From the moment it was announced and teams were locked in for it, the Marvel Rivals event for Twitch Rivals has been fraught with controversy. Despite this, the show goes on. Here’s what you need to know to watch it.
Creating a tournament that’s meant to be fun and light-hearted to showcase the platform’s best creators is a challenge, especially with a game like Marvel Rivals. It’s relatively new, but the people who have been grinding it have grinded hard.
Though, with Twitch changing the rules to only allow two people per team that are ranked above Platinum rather than four at the last minute, the lineups for this event have drastically changed.
Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ Twitch Rivals event including how to watch it, which of your favorite streamers are competing and more:
When is Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals?
This Twitch Rivals tournament will run from January 18-19, starting at 2PM PST each day.
It’ll feature 12 teams of 6 duking it out for over $200k, with every streamer showing their POV on their own stream. Additionally, there’s an official Twitch stream where you can catch the action with an official broadcast.
Twitch Rivals Results
For this event, teams have been divided into groups. Groups are round robin, with teams in each group facing off to see who will advance to the next round. Though we don’t have exact times for when matches will start and end, the following matches are in order of which will be happening first.
Here’s the full list of matchups for Round 1:
|Group A
|Team Shroud vs Team Zentreya
|Team aztecross vs Team Joe_Bartolozzi
|Team willneff vs Team aspen
|Group B
|Team calwya vs TeamXmiramira
|Team abe vs Team xQc
|Team necros vs Team hogzmr
Does this event have Twitch Drops?
Yes, the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals tournament has Twitch Drops. This event has some in-game rewards you can get from watching in the form of the Dancing Fortune title card.
Watch any participating Twitch channel for 30 minutes, and you’ll get this in-game cosmetic.
Full Twitch Rivals Marvel Rivals team list
There are 12 teams participating in the tournament, many of which underwent significant changes due to some last-minute rule changes from Twitch.
dokibird is out of the tournament after the rule changes along with several other players, although Sykkuno was able to get back in after talking to Twitch reps.
Here’s the full list of updated teams that’ll be competing at the event:
Team abe
- abe
- eskay
- foolish
- peterpark
- sleepy
- Valkyrae
Team aztecross
- aztecross
- IFrostBolt
- ohbless
- Panduh
- sayles
- soloqueue_ow
Team calwya
- calwya
- ghasklintv
- ms_megatron
- brawlpro
- emilytangerine
- Deku
Team Joe_Bartolozzi
- Joe_Bartolozzi
- cochard123
- crackly
- foxman
- JoJoThaMoFo
- Sneegsnag
Team aspen
- aspen
- dark__ow2
- awkosgames
- FroggerOW
- Pipluptiny
- Warn
Team hogzmr
- hogzmr
- supergomezow
- saboobooroll
- CONEY
- Jacoby_ow
- misrok
Team Xmiramira
- Xmiramira
- jedioso
- voxximillion
- CakePopPlays
- qneqs
- mikeauxl
Team Zentreya
- Zentreya
- rubensargasm
- guru
- im_IPN
- aramori
- rainhoe
Team necros
- necros
- bogur
- ellum
- sykkuno
- fufu
- tsubunnii
Team Shroud
- Shroud
- Bnans
- skadoodle
- mace
- QuarterJade
- sYnceDez
Team willneff
- willneff
- pokelawls
- Nesua
- gigi
- Myth
- Noko
Team xQc
- xQc
- mewnfare
- detailedtv
- m0xyy
- taxi2g
- zombs