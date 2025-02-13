NetEase announced a global Marvel Rivals tournament with a massive $100,000 prize pool.

Marvel Rivals has officially committed to developing a professional scene. In January, the devs announced Championship Season 1, which features 128 teams. The total prize for each region is $14,500, and the event runs through April.

The community embraced the dive into esports with open arms. Shroud expressed interest in creating a Marvel Rivals team for Sentinels. Meanwhile, plenty of One Above All players are itching to get a chance on the main stage.

In saying that, there will be competition in the hero shooter genre, as Overwatch 2 doubled down on its support for the Overwatch Champions Series in 2025. But that hasn’t scared NetEase away.

Marvel Rivals 2025 Invitational explained

The 2025 Marvel Rivals Invitational features top teams from Oceania, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Here are all of the regional schedules.

OCE: Feb 14-15 (PST) / Feb 15-16 (UTC+11)

Feb 14-15 (PST) / Feb 15-16 (UTC+11) ASIA: Feb 21-22 (PST) / Feb 22-23 (UTC+9)

Feb 21-22 (PST) / Feb 22-23 (UTC+9) EMEA : Feb 27 – Mar 1, Mar 6-8 (PST) / Feb 28 – Mar 2, Mar 7-9 (UTC+1)

: Feb 27 – Mar 1, Mar 6-8 (PST) / Feb 28 – Mar 2, Mar 7-9 (UTC+1) NA: Mar 13-15, 20-22 (PST) / Mar 14-16, 21-23 (UTC-5)

NetEase did not announce which teams and organizations have been invited to participate in the event.

Fans can tune in to every match on the official Marvel Rivals YouTube and Twitch accounts. For more on Marvel Rivals, check out the character tier list for Season 1.