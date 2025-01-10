How to unlock Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Avatar Decoration on Discord

Marvel Rivals is giving away a new Jeff the Land Shark Avatar Decoration on Discord for free. Here’s how to get it.

There are plenty of new things to get excited about in Marvel Rivals Season 1. For one, all members of the Fantastic Four are joining the game, and one of them already has players very excited thanks to one particular ability.

Players will also be able to snatch a plethora of freebies via Twitch Drops, adding more to the hype. Speaking of which, there’s another free cosmetic you can get: the Jeff the Land Shark Avatar Decoration for Discord.

Whether you’re a Jeff main or not, this is surely something you don’t want to miss, as it’ll only be available for a limited time. So, here is how you can get it.

How to get Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Discord Avatar

Players can get the Jeff the Land Shark Avatar Decoration by participating in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Discord Quest. Completing this quest only requires you to play the game for 15 minutes while having Discord open.

Just make sure to accept the quest first on the Discord app once it’s available to make your overall progress count.

netease / mavel Completing the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Discord Quest rewards you with the Jeff the Land Shark Avatar Decoration.

It’s worth knowing this quest will be live on January 10 at 12 AM CT until January 16 at 7 AM CT. So, you have time until then to unlock this reward.

How to link your Discord account

As the event isn’t live at the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not linking your Discord account is required. However, in case you want to do so to get 100 Units and secure the reward to be safe, here are the steps:

Join the official Marvel Rivals Discord server. Next, launch Marvel Rivals. Open Settings. Select Community. From the pop-up, copy the invite code. Head to the Marvel Rivals official Discord and select the In-Game Binding channel. Verify and paste your code from the game. A message will pop up confirming that you’ve linked your account.

That’s everything you need to know to get the Jeff the Land Shark Discord Avatar. If you’re looking for more free cosmetics to unlock, check out how to get the Armor Model 42 Iron Man skin and all the ranked rewards.