How to trigger Spiderman’s Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals?

To complete one of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Event challenges, players need to trigger Spiderman’s Spider Tracer 10 times, and without any prior knowledge going in, it’s easy to miss how the feature works.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 introduced Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic as new heroes and made several balancing changes to shake up the meta.

In addition to those changes, the seasonal update added a new event called Midnight Features that runs through Feb. 7. Five characters get their own missions to complete, and completing challenges unlocks rewards.

Players who complete the challenges for all five heroes get a Thor costume and other cosmetic items along the way. Here is everything you need to know about finishing one of Spiderman’s challenges.

What is a Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals?

a Spider Tracer is indicated by the web icon that appears over an enemy’s head after you shoot them with Spiderman’s Web-Cluster secondary weapon.

To trigger a Spider Tracer, you have to use one of the abilities that get a bonus for dealing damage to an enemy with a Tracer on them, which includes Spider-Power, Get Over Here!, or Amazing Combo.

The Spider Tracer only lasts briefly, so you have to use the combo before the icon disappears over the enemy’s head.

This challenge can be completed in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI. We recommend taking care of it in Practice VS. AI because it’s simple to do the combo on a practice dummy, unlike the other game modes where you can get interrupted while trying to complete it.

Players have until Feb. 7 to complete every mission, so if you still haven’t gotten around to starting Midnight Features, there is still plenty of time.

For more on Marvel Rivals, check out why you should use a slept-on healer dominating Season 1.