Marvel Rivals finally has a brand new game mode to enjoy thanks to the Spring Festival event, but it’s by no means an easy feat, especially if you want to win.

Often considered to look a lot like Griffball or Rocket League, the Clash of Dancing Lions game mode has already proven extremely popular among fans, with many diving in to earn Danqing and unlock the extremely hyped Iron Fist skin as a reward.

However, you can only get these rewards if you both know how to play and of course, know how to win. So, here’s all you need to know about the new Clash of Dancing Lions game mode in Marvel Rivals.

How to play Clash of Dancing Lions

As well as understanding how to play, it’s imperative you know as much as you can about the mode itself. Essentially Clash of Dancing Lions is a 3v3 soccer-like game that takes place on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda’s World Arena map. All you need to do is reach ten points to win the match.

Each goal earns three points, and to do this, you just need to place the ball in the opponent’s net until you reach those ten points. You can do this by grabbing the ball and heading into the goal. Just be sure to avoid the enemy and intercept whenever they have the ball.

You can’t play with the whole Marvel Rivals roster though, as only three characters are available:







Iron Fist

Star-Lord

Black Widow

All hero abilities

As it usually goes in a game like Marvel Rivals, no character was made the same, and each option has different abilities. Though they all share the following attacks:

Lions Launch : Hurl the ball forward with incredible speed.

: Hurl the ball forward with incredible speed. Ferocious Throw: Throw the ball with fierce intensity. Charging your throw enhances speed and distance.

Their abilities have been listed below:

Iron Fist

Lion Kick: Spring forward and hit enemies to cause them to lose the ball.

Spring forward and hit enemies to cause them to lose the ball. Crane Leap: Perform up to three consecutive jumps while airborne.

Star-Lord

Rocket Propulsion: Consume energy to get a Movement Boost.

Consume energy to get a Movement Boost. Lion Leap: Fire bullets in all directions, launching up nearby enemies and causing them to lose the ball.

Fire bullets in all directions, launching up nearby enemies and causing them to lose the ball. Celestial Flip: Dodge in the direction of movement. Become Unstoppable and Invincible while dodging.

Black Widow

Fleet Foot: Dash forward

Dash forward Lion Dancer: Unleash a spinning kick to Launch up enemies and cause them to lose the ball.

Best character in Clash of Dancing Lion

Undeniably, given the abilities, attacks, and how the character is designed, the best hero to choose in Clash of Dancing Lion is Star-Lord.

Dexerto / Netease

Not only does he have the ability to gain a movement boost, but he can also fly and dodge, becoming Invincible and Unstoppable, which is a game-changer if you’re just about to score a goal.

How to win

Regardless of whether you land Star-Lord, there are a few key strategies and tricks to help you win as many matches as you can:

Keep the ball moving

As it goes with similar games like this one, you’ll want to always keep the ball moving, specifically by passing it to your team and dribbling it over to the goal. If the ball is moving quickly and unpredictably (for the enemy team at least) then they’re less likely to intercept the ball and gain the advantage.

Dexerto / Netease

Correct team balancing

Keeping the ball moving and the goals flowing is only possible if you have a well-organized team, and this is perhaps the most vital strategy. Each character has their own skills. Iron Fist is better in the back lines, Star-Lord is a great midfielder thanks to his flying, and Black Widow is a deadly striker thanks to her sprinting ability.

Keep to this format and communicate, and you’ll win in no time.

Follow the ball through the goal

Dexerto / Netease

Unlike Rocket League, you have to go with the ball into the goal, rather than just throwing or kicking it through the net. This is a common mistake in matches, so as long as you keep hold of the ball rather than kicking it, you should land yourself a few more points than the other team.

So, that’s all you need to know about the Clash of Dancing Lion game mode in Marvel Rivals. While finding your team of three, be sure to check out our tier list, best controller settings, all free skins, all currencies, and the Iron Man code.