How to get Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals

The Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals is a bold blend of futuristic technology and military precision.

This design presents a battle-hardened soldier with silver, slicked-back hair and a stern, commanding expression that screams confidence. His outfit features a black trench coat adorned with intricate red and white accents, complemented by a deep red vest beneath it.

Safe to say, this skin is the perfect combination of elegance and menace. In this guide, I’ll share the release date and price to get the Blood Soldier skin.

The Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier skin will drop in Marvel Rivals on January 30th at 6:00 PM PST (9:00 PM EST).

It will be available alongside the Psylocke: Blood Kariudo skin, both part of the Gothic Recursion series.

Blood Soldier skin price

The Blood Soldier skin is an Epic rarity skin, priced at 1600 Units. This includes the full bundle with all the features of the skin, so you’ll be getting a lot of value.

While additional cosmetics haven’t been confirmed yet, we suspect you’ll get a nameplate, an emote, and a spray.

How to get units

Units are the in-game currency you’ll need to purchase the Blood Soldier skin. Here are some ways to earn them:

Earn Achievement Points by completing specific tasks and claim Units as rewards.

Unlock Battle Pass tiers through daily missions and challenges to earn Units along the way.

Join limited-time events like the Fortune and Colors event and earn Units by completing event-specific tasks.

Exchange premium Lattice currency for Units at a 1:1 ratio.

That’s everything you need to know about the Blood Soldier skin for Winter Soldier. If you’re interested in learning how this Duelist matches up against Psylocke, Spiderman, or other Rivals in this class, check out our Marvel Rivals heroes tier list.