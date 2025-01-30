How to get Spider-Man 2 skin in Marvel Rivals

Here is everything you need to know about the Insomniac Spider-Man 2 bundle in Marvel Rivals, from pricing to what’s included.

Marvel Rivals is introducing a brand new skin for Spider-Man, one that fans of the hit Insomniac games know and love all too well.

Peter Parker’s suit from Spider-Man 2 is set to drop in Marvel Rivals just in time to celebrate the sequel’s launch on PC. Not only that, this skin marks the first Marvel video game property to be added to Rivals, this crossover potentially opening the door for more Insomniac suits to make their way over in the future.

For the Spider-Man mains out there eager to equip the red, blue, and white costume in Marvel Rivals, here is everything you need to know.

The Spider-Man 2 Marvel Rivals bundle went live on January 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM PST (January 30, 2:00 AM UTC).

It’s accessible to purchase via the in-game store in Marvel Rivals.

Spider-Man 2 bundle items & price

It costs 1,600 Units to purchase Marvel Rivals’ new Spider-Man 2 cosmetics.

It’s not just the skin that’s included; There’s a whole Spider-Man 2 bundle that players can purchase in Marvel Rivals. This collection includes the following items and cosmetics:

Spider-Man 2 Costume

Spider-Man 2 Nameplate

Once Bonded, Twice Shy Emote

How to earn Units in Marvel Rivals

While plenty of free skins are available to unlock in Marvel Rivals, this new Spider-Man 2 bundle is a paid cosmetic. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to earn Units in-game, including the following:

Complete tasks to earn Achievement Points and claim Units as rewards

Work through the Battle Bass to unlock new tiers and earn Units

Take part in timed events

Exchange premium Lattice currency for Units at a 1:1 ratio.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Spider-Man 2 bundle in Marvel Rivals.

