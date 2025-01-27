How to get Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals

The Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals delivers a striking combination of combat-ready gear and bold, high-fashion design.

With a fierce color scheme of red and black, and metallic silver accents, this skin makes a powerful statement – in fact, players are already calling her “mother.” Her signature red beret, braided hair, and mysterious visor give her a cool, sharp edge.

If you’re ready to take this bold look for a spin, here’s how you can get the Blood Kariudo skin for your collection.

Article continues after ad

The highly anticipated Psylocke: Blood Kariudo skin drops on January 30th at 6:00 PM PST (9:00 PM EST) in Marvel Rivals.

This epic outfit is part of the Gothic Recursion series, bringing an edgy yet combat-ready vibe to Psylocke’s already iconic look.

The release will also introduce the Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier skin.

Psylocke Blood Kariudo price

The Blood Kariudo skin is an Epic rarity costume priced at 1600 Units. If you’ve been saving up your Units, now’s the perfect time to spend them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The bundle includes the skin and some extra goodies, so keep an eye out for the details when it drops in the in-game store.

For those needing a top-up, don’t worry – I’ve got you covered with tips on earning Units quickly below.

How to get Units

Units are the blue in-game currency you’ll need to snag the Psylocke: Blood Kariudo skin. Here’s how to earn them:

Complete achievements Head to the Achievements section in the main menu to track your progress. Completing specific tasks earns Achievement Points, which can then be redeemed for rewards, including Units. If you complete your whole Heroic Journey track, you get 500 Units. Progress through the battle pass Complete daily missions and challenges to collect Chrono Tokens Use these Tokens to unlock Battle Pass tiers, where Units are often part of the rewards. Participate in events In late January, you can complete the Fortune and Colors event and get some Units. Purchase units: If you’re short on time, you can buy Units directly from the store.

With these tips, you’ll be ready to grab the Blood Kariudo skin and make Psylocke the ultimate shadowy warrior.