How to get free Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin in Marvel Rivals

The brand-new Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin has arrived in Marvel Rivals, and the best part is that you can unlock it for free.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has arrived, bringing with it a host of fresh maps and new characters Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. On top of all that, there’s also a host of free skins to unlock, including a new costume for one of the game’s most popular Vanguards.

Here’s how to get the Reborn from Ragnarok skin for Thor in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock Thor Reborn from Ragnarok skin in Marvel Rivals

The Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin is available by completing the Midnight Features event running during Marvel Rivals Season 1.

NetEase Games

This in-game event can be found under the ‘Season’ tab of the menu, and offers you five sets of missions to complete. The first batch of objectives went live with Season 1 on January 10 with more to come, so here are all the tasks revealed so far:

Part One (Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card)

Trigger Recursive Destruction 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night Midtown

Defeat 5 enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic or launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman

Win 2 matches of Empire of Eternal Night Midtown or win 5 matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI.

Part Two (Ancient Game)

Released January 11, 2025

Part Three (Fall of Midtown Gallery Card)

Released January 13, 2025

Part Four (Midnight Missions Gallery Card)

Released January 15, 2025

Part Five (Reborn from Ragnarok Thor skin)

Released January 17, 2025

The Reborn from Ragnarok skin you receive for completing the event is based on the Asgardian’s look in Thor #1 from 2007. It also closely resembles the suit that Chris Hemsworth wore in the first Thor movie in 2011, so this is a costume that MCU fans will be desperate to add to their collection.

You’ll have to act quickly, though, as the Midnight Features event only runs until February 7, 2025, giving you around 28 days to complete all the challenges. Once the event expires, you’ll no longer be able to unlock the skin.

For more on Marvel Rivals, be sure to check out the best characters to use in Season 1, and the best PC settings and crosshairs to improve your performance.