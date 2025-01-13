Marvel Rivals’ Invisible Woman has a free skin that players can get by meeting one particular requirement. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Invisible Woman is one of the newest additions to the Marvel Rivals roster with a kit that allows her to escape sticky situations, heal allies while dealing damage, and deploy a shield, among others, making her an excellent pick in many situations.

Like any other character, she comes with her own cosmetics right from the get-go – with the Malice skin being quite a popular topic among fans. While that’s a paid skin available in the Shop, she actually has a different skin you can get for free.

That cosmetic is none other than the Blood Shield skin, which has her rocking a darker color suit. Whether you’re looking into making her your main or not, here’s how to get the free Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman.

How to unlock Invisible Woman Blood Shield skin in Marvel Rivals

To unlock Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman, you’ll need to reach Gold rank in the current season of Marvel Rivals. This cosmetic is part of the ranked rewards players can obtain when playing competitively, and it’s something that you have to grind yourself to earn.

netease / marvel The Season 1 ranked rewards feature an Invisible Woman skin that can be unlocked by reaching Gold.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to preview the skin at the time of writing because all the ranked rewards are given at the end of the season. With that in mind, anyone wanting to obtain this skin has time until April 11, 2025.

Considering that it’s been previously confirmed that Season 1 will last three months, this is the expected date of when Season 1 will conclude.

Progressing your ranks can be really tricky and frustrating, but knowing which characters are extremely viable this season can help boost your chances of winning.

Additionally, there’s one overlooked character in the game that has a shockingly high win rate that you can resort to playing as an alternative.

That sums up all you need to know about how to unlock the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman. While you’re here, ensure you don’t miss out on other free skins and limited-time Twitch Drops.