How to get Danqing in Marvel Rivals Fortune and Colors event

Marvel Rivals’ brand new event is finally here, bringing some already popular new skins, a rather familiar added game mode, and of course, plenty of exciting rewards – but you’ll need Danqing to get them.

Given Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game, it has various currencies for you to purchase and earn through the game’s battle pass, granting the game the funds to keep releasing new characters. However, unlike Chrono Tokens and X, Danqing is an event-specific currency that players can earn to redeem exclusive rewards during the Fortune and Colors event.

So, if you want to earn Danqing fast, then here’s everything you need to know, as well as all the rewards you can expect to grab for your efforts.

How to earn Danqing

Dexerto / Netease

You’ll earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals by completing the Fortune and Colors Lunar New Year event challenges and missions.

The majority of these surround the new Clash of the Dancing Lions game mode, but there are a few regular challenges that rewards you with the currency too, just in case you want a break from the new activity.

However, it’s worth noting that this currency is extremely limited, as it’s designed to keep players active for the three-week event. So don’t expect to grab all you need on the first day.

Fastest way to get Danqing in Marvel Rivals

While the currency is a little time-gated, there are ways for you to maximize your collection of Danqing in Marvel Rivals.

Focus on challenges





The fastest and easiest way to earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals is to solely focus on the challenges offered to you.

These can be found through the game’s regular missions and the event missions, so take note of the ones that offer Danqing and be sure to complete them as soon as you can. If you focus on these every day, you’ll be racking in hundreds of Danqing.

Exchange Units for Danqing

From February 6, players will be able to exchange their Units for Danqing, so there’s always the opportunity to buy the currency you need.

However, while we don’t have the cost yet, it’s unlikely this will be cheap, but it will certainly be a faster way to get what you need.

All rewards you can buy

Dexerto / Netease

Thankfully there are tons of rewards for you to earn by spending Danqing, from sprays, Chrono Toens, and the Lion’s Mane Star-Lord costume:

Drum and Roar nameplate Snake’s Luck spray 200 Chrono Tokens Lion’s Mane nameplate Lion’s Mane spray Lion’s Mane Star-Lord costume “Of Festivals and Friends” gallery card memento

Unfortunately, the exact amount of Danqing these cost is unknown, but we’ll be updating these when their cost is revealed.

Whenever new information is revealed, we'll update this page.