The latest Marvel Rivals update introduced a new game mode, some already beloved skins, and of course a few game adjustments. However, it’s also added an error for multiple PC users, who are finding themselves unable to connect to Steam.

Given Marvel Rivals is a live service game with various updates and the occasional maintenance, it’s likely most players have come across an error code at one time or another. Whether it’s to do with your internet, the servers, or an anti-cheat error, these aren’t uncommon.

However, recently, fans have been coming across a ‘failed to connect to steam error’ with the code 211 appearing. If you’re one of those players, here’s how you can fix it and dive back into the incredible roster and its new, familiar, game mode.

How to fix Marvel Rivals failed to connect to steam error

The code itself means your game isn’t able to connect to its host, Steam, which means it can’t load up and let you in. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can fix the 211 error in Marvel Rivals.

Check server status

The first step players should take is to check the game’s server status. If Marvel Rivals is down for maintenance or otherwise, then it won’t let you in.

Netease

The best way to do this is to check out our server status hub or take a look at the Marvel Rivals X account. Both regularly update whenever the server is going down.

Check your wifi

If the servers are up and running, then it’s entirely likely that your internet connection is the issue. After all, if your internet isn’t stable, then it can’t connect to Steam and creates the error.

First, head onto your search engine and try a speed checker, to see the quality of your internet. If it’s lower than expected, restart your router. Alternatively, it’s worth ensuring you have a wired connection, as this is more stable and should help connect you to Steam.

Disable any server blockers

Aside from internet or server issues, one of the primary reasons for the connect to Steam 211 error is the game rejecting you due to its anti-cheat. In this case, you’ll want to disable any server blockers, mods, or aspects Marvel Rivals actively rejects.

Similar blockers and cheats for other games can affect Marvel Rivals too, so be sure to remove those if you’re still having issues.

Verify your game files







One of the last ways to fix the problem is to head into Steam and verify your game files, ensuring nothing’s broken. To do this, follow the below steps:

Open your Steam Library. Right-click on Marvel Rivals. Select Properties. Head to Installed Files. Click Verify integrity of game files.

This will take a while, but it’ll essentially scan through every file and ensure they’re running correctly. If there’s anything wrong, then you’ll be able to fix it and load back into the game.

If all else fails, then it’s worth heading over to the Marvel Rivals tech support and contacting them. They’ll be able to assess whether it’s a game-wide issue or something they can fix on your account.

You can find the support in the official Marvel Rivals Discord channel.

So, that's how to fix the 211 error code in Marvel Rivals.